HOLZMINDEN (dpa-AFX) - Symrise AG (SYIEY.PK, SYIEF.PK), a German fragrance, flavoring, and food ingredients company, on Thursday recorded a rise in preliminary net profit for the full year, helped by improved sales in almost all regions.For the 12-month period, the company reported a net profit of 478.2 million euros, or 3.42 euros per share, higher than 340.5 million euros, or 2.44 euros per share, registered last year. Profit before income taxes was 645.8 million euros, compared with 464.9 million euros in 2023.EBIT improved to 717.8 million euros from the previous year's 559.4 million euros. EBITDA stood at 1.033 billion euros, higher than last year's 851.7 million euros. EBITDA margin was also up 20.7 percent from last year's 18 percent. Gross profit climbed to 1.963 billion euros from 1.692 billion euros in 2023.The Group generated sales of 4.999 billion euros, an increase of 5.7 percent in the reporting currency. Excluding portfolio and currency effects, organic sales growth amounted to 8.7 percent.Looking ahead, for the full-year 2025, Symrise expects to post an EBITDA margin of around 21 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX