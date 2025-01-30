Racing Force S.p.A.: adidas announces OMP as Official Racewear Supplier

OMP, part of Racing Force Group, will provide adidas with racewear solutions, including custom race suits, gloves,

and other technical elements for drivers and teams

The OMP x adidas racewear products will be unveiled in February,

ahead of the start of the 2025 season

Herzogenaurach (Germany), January 30 th , 2025 - OMP, part of Racing Force Group, is pleased to announce a multi-year partnership with adidas. Starting in 2025, OMP will supply adidas with racewear solutions, including custom race suits, gloves, and other essential gear, designed to meet the highest standards of performance and safety for drivers and teams at the pinnacle of motorsport.

The partnership combines adidas' renowned expertise in performance-driven design with OMP's decades of experience in motorsport safety and innovation. By leveraging their respective strengths, both brands will deliver racewear that not only meets the extreme demands of the sport but also offers drivers and teams the comfort, safety, and performance required to excel under pressure.

The adidas x OMP racewear products, including suits, shoes, gloves, and underwear, will feature the most advanced technical features and attention to details and will be revealed in February 2025, as preparations for the upcoming season get underway.

Paolo Delprato, Chairman and CEO of Racing Force Group, commented: "It is truly extraordinary that one of the world's best-known sportswear brands chosen to rely on OMP for its entry into motorsport, confirming the value of our engineering capabilities and experience in one of the most competitive sectors that exist. OMP and adidas Motorsport are united by the target to set new benchmarks in safety and performance in the industry."

Stephane Cohen, Co-CEO of Racing Force Group, said: "Our tradition, experience and deep knowledge of motorsport, as well as the safety and performance standards of our OMP racewear products, were decisive factors in our supply agreement with adidas, one of the most famous brands there is. We are convinced this partnership can become a success story and it will grow stronger and stronger in the coming years ."

Michael Batz, Global VP of adidas motorsport, said: "This partnership with OMP represents an important step in adidas Motorsport's journey. OMP's long-standing expertise in motorsport perfectly complements adidas' focus on innovation and performance. Together, we will provide racewear solutions that elevate both performance and safety for our drivers and teams."

