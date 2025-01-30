

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.

Classification of NuWays AG to mVISE AG



Company Name: mVISE AG

ISIN: DE0006204589



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Buy

from: 30.01.2025

Target price: EUR 1.40

Target price on sight of: 12 months

Last rating change:

Analyst: Philipp Sennewald



mVISE free of bank liabilities going forward



Topic: Under the lead of Finanzhaus Main Tauber (FHMT), a consortium of investors will assume all bank liabilities of mVISE (EUR 2.3m as of H1'24) as of January 31, as part of a refinancing.



The consortium, which is represented on the Supervisory Board by Stefan Träumer, currently holds c. 2% of the shares in mVISE and has reiterated its intention of increasing their commitment and hereby intensifying their cooperation/involvement.



In our view, this has to be seen as positive news for the company, as it documents the confidence of the consortium in the investment case and the successful transformation (for more detail see our initiation) of mVISE. Moreover, all investors are now on the same side of the table, having eliminated banks out of the equation, which is seen to facilitate future financing and refinancing. Mind you, the company aims to pursue a Buy & Build approach going forward in order to become a serious competitor for larger, mostly anglo saxon competitors like Avaya or Genesis in the DACH region.



Besides this, the company is going to release its FY report in March. After a strong start in the year with an adj. EBITDA of EUR 0.5m, we expect the company to also show strong figures for H2.



Despite an expected decline of the top-line (eNuW: EUR 9.4m), which is explained by significant staff reductions in connection with the current efficiency program, EBITDA looks set to increase to EUR 1.2m, implying a margin of 13.0% (+4.2pp yoy). The strong margin expansion should be mainly driven by the acquisition of opcyc (60% EBITDA margin at EUR 1.7m sales) as well as significant operational improvements leading to increased utilization rates.



Overall, this is currently not adequately reflected in share price, in our view, given a valuation of 8.9x EV/ EBTIDA FY25e (6.7x FY26e).

We hence reiterate BUY with an unchanged EUR 1.40 PT based on DCF.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31693.pdf

https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed



Contact for questions:

NuWays AG - Equity Research

Web: www.nuways-ag.com

Email: research@nuways-ag.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag

Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany



Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.



