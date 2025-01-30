BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Rank Group Plc reported first-half pretax profit of 34.7 million pounds compared to 10.4 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 6.2 pence compared to 1.9 pence. Underlying pretax profit was 27.8 million pounds compared to 16.3 million pounds, last year. Underlying earnings per share from continuing operations was 4.8 pence compared to 2.9 pence.For the six months ended 31 December 2024, revenue was 401.8 million pounds compared to 362.6 million pounds, previous year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX