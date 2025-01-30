Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.01.2025
Gold-Rally Richtung 3.000 $: Der brasilianische Gold-Play, das Sie kennen sollten!
NN GROUP NV
Tradegate
30.01.25
11:46 Uhr
44,540 Euro
+0,140
+0,32 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.01.2025 07:55 Uhr
NN Group N.V.: CEO Marcel Zuidam to leave Nationale-Nederlanden Bank

Finanznachrichten News
Marcel Zuidam, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Nationale-Nederlanden Bank (NN Bank) will step down as of 1 April 2025 to join Triodos Bank. Pieter Emmen, Chief Risk Officer of NN Bank, has been appointed acting CEO, subject to approval by the Dutch Central Bank. This is a temporary position until a permanent successor is appointed. Further announcements on the succession will be made in due course.

Marcel joined NN Group from Delta Lloyd in 2017 as Chief Transition Officer and member of NN Bank's Management Board. In this role, he led the integration of NN Bank and Delta Lloyd Bank. In 2019, he was appointed CEO of NN Bank. In this role, he contributed to the further growth of NN Bank as a digital retail bank. Prior to joining NN, Marcel was CEO of Delta Lloyd Bank and CEO of Quion Group.

Tjeerd Bosklopper, CEO Netherlands Non-life, Banking & Technology: 'Over the past years, Marcel has made a significant contribution to the development of NN Bank, accelerating the bank's digital transformation resulting in considerable growth and improved customer engagement. On behalf of the Management Board, I would like to thank Marcel for his dedication to NN. We wish him all the best in his new role.'
