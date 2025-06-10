FINEOS Corporation, (ASX:FCL) a leading provider of core systems for life, accident, and health insurance, is pleased to announce that its client, Nationale-Nederlanden, has successfully launched its new Personal Injury Portal for victims. The new portal empowers victims of personal injury to securely monitor their claim status, upload necessary documents, and communicate directly with their claims handler, all within a user-friendly real-time digital environment.

This innovative solution, developed by Nationale-Nederlanden, is powered by FINEOS Claims APIs, enabling seamless data exchange and efficient transaction management in the background. While Nationale-Nederlanden has developed the portal independently, it leverages the robust data capabilities and transactional strength of the FINEOS Platform.

"The launch of the Personal Injury Portal is a significant step in enhancing transparency and support for victims of personal injury," said Gert Jan Mijen, Head of Bodily Injury Claims at Nationale-Nederlanden. "By providing a secure, user-friendly platform, we are making it easier for victims to engage in the claims process while maintaining clear communication with our team."

The portal is designed to initially serve victims with minor injuries, with a phased expansion plan that will allow more victims to access the portal in the coming months. As part of the expansion, Nationale-Nederlanden will actively incorporate feedback from both users and internal teams to further enhance the portal's functionality.

FINEOS is proud to support this innovative initiative with its scalable API technology, ensuring that all data exchanges and transactions are processed securely and efficiently. This collaboration demonstrates how the FINEOS Platform can seamlessly integrate with client developed engagement solutions to enhance customer service and operational efficiency.

About Nationale-Nederlanden

Nationale-Nederlanden is one of the largest insurance companies in the Netherlands, offering a wide range of insurance products and services, including life, disability, and personal injury insurance.

About FINEOS

FINEOS is a leading provider of core systems for life, accident, and health insurance carriers globally. With its comprehensive end to end and scalable FINEOS Platform, the company empowers insurers to replace their legacy score systems to enhance customer experience, streamline operations, and drive innovation.

