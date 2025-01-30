TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TYT.L, TM) announced sales, production, and export results for December 2024 as well as the cumulative total from January to December 2024. For 2024, total worldwide sales were 1,08,21,480 units, a decline of 3.7% from a year ago. Toyota, including Lexus, worldwide sales were down 1.4%. Total worldwide production was 1,06,15,000 units, a decline of 7.8% from last year. Toyota, including Lexus, worldwide production was down 5.1%.For the month of December, total worldwide sales were 9,63,542 units, a decline of 4.8% from a year ago. Toyota, including Lexus, worldwide sales were down 3.7%. Total worldwide production was 8,71,271 units, down 3.8% from a year ago. Toyota, including Lexus, worldwide production declined 3.9%.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX