HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - KONE Oyj (KNYJF) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last yearThe company's bottom line totaled EUR242.9 million, or EUR0.47 per share. This compares with EUR273.4 million, or EUR0.53 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 5.9% to EUR2.975 billion from EUR2.809 billion last year.KONE Oyj earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: EUR242.9 Mln. vs. EUR273.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.47 vs. EUR0.53 last year. -Revenue: EUR2.975 Bln vs. EUR2.809 Bln last year.For the full-year 2024, the Board has proposed a dividend of EUR 1.7975 per class A share and EUR 1.80 per class B share.Looking ahead, for the full-year 2025, KONE expects its sales to grow slightly at comparable exchange rates, with an improvement in adjusted EBIT margin.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX