TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Honda Motor Co. announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of December 2024. Total worldwide production was 2,72,530 units, compared to 3,48,675 units, prior year. The company said this was fifth consecutive month of year-over-year decrease. In Japan, production was 56,313 units, compared to 69,261 units prior year.For the Jan.- Dec. 2024 period, total worldwide production was 37,33,602 units compared to 41,88,039 units. The company noted that this was first decrease in 2 years in Worldwide production. In Japan, production was 693,259 units, for the full year period.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX