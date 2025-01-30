WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dover (DOV) said, in 2025, it expects to generate GAAP EPS from continuing operations in the range of $8.16 to $8.36. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations is projected in a range of $9.30 to $9.50. The company targets full year revenue growth of 2% to 4%, and an organic growth of 3% to 5%.Fourth quarter GAAP earnings from continuing operations was $238 million decreased 8%, and GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $1.72 was down 7%. On an adjusted basis, earnings from continuing operations of $305 million remained flat and adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $2.20 was up 1%. Revenue was $1.9 billion, an increase of 1%.For 2024, adjusted EPS from continuing operations was $8.29, up 4% from prior year. Revenue was $7.7 billion, an increase of 1%.Dover's CEO, Richard Tobin, said: 'We are poised to deliver double-digit EPS growth in 2025 through a combination of accretive top line growth, margin improvement, and value-creating capital allocation.'For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX