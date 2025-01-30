CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc.: CTT Pharma Submits Proposal for NIH Grant

CTT Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTC:CTTH) has submitted a grant to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) that will aid in further research and commercialization. This grant is being submitted in addition to the Johns Hopkins University grant for clinical trials and this opportunity was suggested to CTT as a grant that would allow for further research and testing.

The CEO of CTT Pharma Ryan Khouri stated, "Approval of this grant will allow for further research that ultimately would lead to commercialization of our dissolvable nicotine strips". This grant opportunity was brought to the attention of Mr. Khouri after he attended and presented at the FDA/NIH hearing for Advancing Smoking Cessation Technology. Mr. Khouri stated that CTT Pharma's partnership with Johns Hopkins University is a main priority to fund and develop CTT's technology as a smoking cessation product, however, additional funding and relationships that can be established with the NIH to help achieve that goal are being pursued. Mr. Khouri looks forward to working with the NIH and FDA in the future and believes CTT can develop products that effectively increase smoking cessation with the resultant reduction of the risk of heart disease, stroke, and various cancers. CTT anticipates a decision made by the NIH in April 2025 and will inform shareholders accordingly.

About CTT Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

CTT has patented technology in The United States, Europe, Canada and many additional countries to allow many actives on a dissolvable strip that include but are not limited to Nicotine, Vitamins, and Pharmaceuticals. CTT believes that there is a need for our technology in many industries, which includes a smoke-free nicotine strip that can be used as a smoking cessation product and deliver drugs that can help with pain management and anxiety. CTT Pharma incorporates micelle technology into its drug delivery. These strips would dissolve quickly, deliver low dose options and offer better bioavailability.

Investor Relations - 813-606-0060

SOURCE: CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire