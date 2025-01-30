SciBase continues US expansion, on-boards Several US Dermatology Practices that Specialize in Skin Cancer Detection

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders announced today that it has on-boarded several US dermatology practices that specialize in skin cancer detection, diagnosis and treatment. Through these US practices, SciBase will further their mission to improve outcomes for patients and clinicians by expanding access of the Nevisense test to additional states in the US.

"The innovative Nevisense test provides us the point-of-care capability in diagnosing melanoma at the earliest possible stage. This is extremely important for our patients because early-stage melanoma is almost 100% curable. Given that melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer with about 20 people dying of the disease per day in the US, early detection becomes critical to survival," said Dr. Michael McPhee, surgical oncologists, owner and managing director of the Melanoma Clinic in Orlando, Florida.

"To date, evaluating atypical moles at point-of-care to assess and guide biopsy decisions remains challenging, even for experienced dermoscopists. Early melanomas and even some invasive melanomas can have very few morphologic features, which make it challenging to assess at point-of-care. The Nevisense tests is non-invasive and provides us with important cellular data from below the skin surface before we make our biopsy decision, enabling improved atypical mole management for our patients," said Dr. Alison Z. Young, dermatologist and dermatopathologist, and owner of Young Dermatology in Seattle, Washington.

"SciBase is dedicated to its mission of empowering healthcare professionals to improve diagnostic accuracy, enable disease monitoring, and facilitate early intervention of skin cancer and skin disorders. We are pleased to be able to give our full support to clinicians like Dr. McPhee and Dr. Young who are deeply committed and focused on skin cancer patients," said Pia Renaudin, CEO of SciBase.

For additional information, please contact:

Pia Renaudin, CEO, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA):

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

Phone: +46 (0)73 856 42 65

E-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About SciBase

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015, and the company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com.



