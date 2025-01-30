NIBULON Supports the "Breadbasket of Europe" Having Invested $2.3 Billion in Creating an Ecosystem of Sustainable Food Security and Agricultural Production with a Land Bank of Over 189,000 Acres

Agreement to Support Global Food Security and the Urgent Restoration of Ukraine's Agricultural Productivity

Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, today announced that it has entered into a multi-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with NIBULON Ltd. (NIBULON) to cooperate on addressing Ukraine's agriculture crisis which has sustained billions in damages and losses due to the ongoing war.

NIBULON and Safe Pro Group Inc. Join Forces to Implement Innovations in Humanitarian Demining Utilizing AI and Drones to Survey Agricultural Land in Ukraine (Photo: Business Wire)

Safe Pro will provide NIBULON with services and access to SpotlightAI, its patented hyper-scalable AI-powered drone demining ecosystem running on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud. The collaboration will focus on utilizing AI technology to drastically reduce the time and costs of manually surveying Ukrainian farmland potentially contaminated by landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO).

According to NASA Harvest, the war in Ukraine has caused the abandonment of between 5.2 and 6.9 million acres of farmland costing Ukraine around $2 billion in lost crops in 2023 that could have fed upwards of 25 million people for an entire year. The enormous area of land, located along the front lines of the war and in areas that have recently been retaken by Ukraine, can be potentially surveyed by SpotlightAI to determine the precise location of mines and UXO. NIBULON is one of the leaders in Ukrainian grain exports and agricultural production through partnerships with more than 4,500 Ukrainian agricultural producers, who together supply high-quality agricultural products to 76 countries worldwide through its land bank of over 189,000 acres, its vast rail transportation fleet and 83 vessels built in its own shipyard.

Under the terms of the MOU, Safe Pro and NIBULON will jointly develop, refine and carry out demining survey methodologies utilizing everyday drones and the SpotlightAI ecosystem. By incorporating SpotlightAIinto land surveys, NIBULON's drone teams can more effectively generate high resolution maps with precise locations of mines and UXO versus the traditional manual collection of direct and indirect evidence of UXO in agricultural areas that would otherwise not be accessible to direct human observation. Safe Pro and NIBULON will also work to engage with demining and agriculture industry stakeholders to showcase the impact of their collaborative efforts with the goal to seek contracts and support from international food security aid organizations.

"Our agreement with NIBULON is critical to our mission to support global food security and the safety of those denied their land and livelihood as we seek to urgently restore Ukraine's agricultural productivity. Our proprietary AI technologies and algorithms continue to demonstrate how new tools can safely accelerate the demining survey process, a critical first step in land clearance and release operations globally," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc.

Mykhailo Rizak, Director of Government Relations at NIBULON stated, "Agriculture is one of the cornerstones of Ukraine's economy and an important contributor to the stability of global food supplies which has been significantly disrupted by nearly three years of war. That is why we are committed to improving the land survey process to more efficiently detect land mines and UXO. Having seen the significant positive impact that SpotlightAI and its revolutionary technology can make in demining operations, we are accelerating our work with Safe Pro as we work to reclaim valuable agricultural land for food production and look forward to sharing our results with our industry stakeholders."

In Ukraine, an area estimated to exceed 139,300 km2 (Source: Ministry of Economy of Ukraine as of August 2024) (roughly equivalent to the area of the State of North Carolina) is potentially contaminated by landmines and UXO. Utilizing existing methodologies, it could take more than a decade and cost more than $35 Billion (The World Bank, The Ukraine Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment, February 2024), to survey and clear the comminated land in Ukraine.

Safe Pro's proprietary AI models have analyzed more than 931,107 drone images in Ukraine, pinpointing over 18,300 explosive remnants of war (ERW) across 4,255 hectares (over 10,514 acres). Operating at lightning speed on the AWS cloud, SpotlightAI analyzes each drone image in less than 0.2 seconds. In contrast, traditional human analysis can take several minutes per image-a process that could span decades if done manually.

The SpotlightAI software ecosystem utilizes advanced machine learning (ML) models for small object detection and data reporting built on an extensive proprietary dataset capable of rapidly identifying and locating 150+ types of land mines and UXO. Operating locally for rapid object detection and locating, or through the hyper scalability of the AWS Cloud, SpotlightAI can process massive amounts of sub-centimeter-level drone imagery, providing customers with unique flexibility based on evolving operational needs. Enhanced with the hyper scalability of the AWS cloud, SpotlightAI can securely generate detailed, high-resolution orthomosaic maps highlighting objects of interest and can plot detection results on customizable, GPS-tagged, sub-centimeter-level, high resolution 2D and enhanced, interactive 3D maps. These maps can provide a "bird's-eye view" of the surveyed area, delivering enhanced situational awareness for planning clearing and land release efforts by local governments and humanitarian aid organizations.

