WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, defense contractor L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2025.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $10.55 to $10.85 per share on total revenue between $21.8 billion and $22.2 billion.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $14.14 per share on revenues of $21.90 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company said it is raising its overall cost-savings goal to $1.2 billion by the end of 2025, a year ahead of schedule.The company noted that it is on track to achieve its 2026 financial framework and remain committed to returning excess cash to shareholders.