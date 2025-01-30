TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant (CTSH) Thursday announced that it has expanded its long-standing collaboration with Gilead Sciences (GILD) to enhance cost efficiency and productivity.The partnership will leverage machine learning and generative AI to optimize customer service, employee interactions, and business operations, strengthening Gilead's ability to focus on life-saving treatments.This latest expansion integrates Cognizant's Neuro AI platform to accelerate value creation, streamline IT processes, and improve operational efficiencies, leading to potential cost savings that can be reinvested into Gilead's core business.Cognizant aims to enhance user experiences by deploying custom-built AI solutions, transforming IT services for greater efficiency.CTSH is currently trading premarket at $82.73 up 1.90 perccent or $1.54 on the Nasdaq.GILD is currently trading premarket at $96.25 up 0.66 percent or $0.69 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX