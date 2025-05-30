Gilead Sciences Commemorated the Opening of the Bay Area Young Survivors Breast Cancer Memorial Garden

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 30, 2025 / Gilead Sciences:

We recently commemorated the opening of the Bay Area Young Survivors Breast Cancer Memorial Garden in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. As the first memorial of its kind, the garden serves both as a place to honor the lives taken by metastatic breast cancer and as a beacon of remembrance and hope for the community.

We're dedicated to supporting organizations like BAYS - and we'll continue our work to create new possibilities for people living with cancer.

