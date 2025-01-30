Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2025) - Glenn Jessome, President and Chief Executive Officer, Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (TSXV: SLVR) ("Silver Tiger" or the "Company"), shares their Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.





The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tsx.com/en/c-suite.

About Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (TSXV: SLVR)

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. is a Canadian company whose management has more than 27 years' experience discovering, financing, and building large hydrothermal gold and silver mines in Mexico. Silver Tiger's 100% owned 28,414 hectare Historic El Tigre Mining District is located in Sonora, Mexico. Principled environmental, social and governance practices are core priorities at Silver Tiger.

Silver Tiger commenced work on its El Tigre Project in 2017. El Tigre will attempt to become an open pit and underground mine. Silver Tiger has drilled over 150,000 meters at the El Tigre Project, with 119,000 meters completed since 2020. Silver Tiger has completed several MREs, a maiden MRE in 2017 and MRE updates in 2023 and 2024. The PEA for the El Tigre open pit was released in November 2023.

Silver Tiger is now drilling from underground drill pads, focusing on the high-grade silver Veins, Sulphide and Shale Zones. A PEA for the permitted underground mineral resource is expected to be released in the first half of 2025.

