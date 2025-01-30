Comcast Corporation: Comcast Employees Honor Military Families During Wreaths Across America

On Saturday, December 14, Comcast NBCUniversal employees teamed up with the military community for Wreaths Across America, a national tribute to fallen veterans and their families.

This marked their ninth consecutive year participating in this meaningful day of remembrance. Led by their Veterans Network (VetNet) Employee Resource Group, the event saw the largest Comcast turnout to date, with hundreds of their teammates volunteering at wreath-laying ceremonies across 15 states.

Wreaths Across America reminds us of the power of community, the importance of gratitude, and the courage of those who dedicate their lives to protecting our freedoms. Mona Dexter, Vice President of Military and Veteran Affairs, Comcast

"It's incredibly inspiring to see so many of my colleagues come together year after year for this event," Dexter added. "Their engagement reflects the deep respect and appreciation our company has for the military community."

Among the volunteers in Arlington was Romeire Brown, a Community Account Representative with Xfinity and military veteran. Brown served eight years in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and has been an active member of Comcast's VetNet since 2016. For him, the event was both a solemn and uplifting experience.

"Laying a wreath is a simple act, but it carries so much meaning," Brown said. "I have lost a few close friends, and this is a way to honor them and their families. It's also an opportunity to connect with my fellow veterans and reflect on the legacy of service we carry forward."

Community Account Representative Christine Pruitt also paid tribute to someone special on Saturday. At the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, she proudly laid a wreath at the grave of her father, Frank J. Moscati, a Vietnam veteran.

"My dad was my hero, and it's comforting to know his service and the sacrifices of so many others are remembered and honored in such a meaningful way," Pruitt said.

Being part of this event, supported by my coworkers and my company, was an experience I'll never forget. Christine Pruitt, Community Account Representative

VetNet members also volunteered to lay wreaths at cemeteries in Michigan, Indiana, Texas, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, and Washington D.C.

Comcast NBCUniversal remains dedicated to supporting the military community through initiatives like Wreaths Across America and ongoing programs that make a positive impact on veterans and their families. To learn more, visit their Military Engagement webpage.

