Main Street Capital Corporation: MSC Income Fund Completes Follow-On Public Offering and Listing of its Shares on the New York Stock Exchange

HOUSTON, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) ("Main Street") is pleased to announce that MSC Income Fund, Inc. ("MSC Income"), an externally managed business development company ("BDC") for which Main Street's wholly owned registered investment adviser, MSC Adviser I, LLC ("MSC Adviser"), serves as the investment adviser and administrator, recently closed a follow-on public offering of 5,500,000 shares of its common stock at $15.53 per share and, in connection with the offering, MSC Income's shares of common stock began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on January 29, 2025 under the ticker symbol "MSIF." MSC Income received gross proceeds from the offering of approximately $85.4 million, which it intends to use, after the fees and expenses associated with the offering, to repay outstanding debt borrowed under its credit facilities, and then through re-borrowing under the credit facilities, to make investments in accordance with its investment objective and strategies, pay operating expenses and other cash obligations, and for general corporate purposes.

"We are very pleased to announce the successful completion of MSC Income's follow-on offering and listing and are very excited about the future opportunities that we expect these activities to bring to both Main Street and MSC Income shareholders," said Dwayne L. Hyzak, Main Street's Chief Executive Officer.

ABOUT MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION

Main Street (www.mainstcapital.com) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides customized long-term debt and equity capital solutions to lower middle market companies and debt capital to private companies owned by or in the process of being acquired by a private equity fund. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides customized "one-stop" debt and equity financing alternatives within its lower middle market investment strategy. Main Street seeks to partner with private equity fund sponsors and primarily invests in secured debt investments in its private loan investment strategy. Main Street's lower middle market portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's private loan portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $25 million and $500 million.

Main Street, through its wholly owned portfolio company MSC Adviser I, LLC ("MSC Adviser"), also maintains an asset management business through which it manages investments for external parties. MSC Adviser is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended.

ABOUT MSC INCOME FUND, INC.

MSC Income (www.mscincomefund.com) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides debt capital to private companies owned by or in the process of being acquired by a private equity fund. MSC Income's portfolio investments are typically made to support leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. MSC Income seeks to partner with private equity fund sponsors and primarily invests in secured debt investments within its private loan investment strategy. MSC Income also maintains a portfolio of customized long-term debt and equity investments in lower middle market companies, and through those investments, MSC Income has partnered with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams in co-investments with Main Street utilizing the customized "one-stop" debt and equity financing solution provided in Main Street's lower middle market investment strategy. MSC Income's private loan portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $25 million and $500 million. MSC Income's lower middle market portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Main Street cautions that statements in this press release which are forward-looking and provide other than historical information, including but not limited to any potential benefits related to the MSC Income listing and follow-on offering, are based on current conditions and information available to Main Street as of the date hereof. Although its management believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, Main Street can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to be correct. Those forward-looking statements are made based on various underlying assumptions and are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including, without limitation, such factors described under the captions "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" included in Main Street's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") (www.sec.gov). Main Street undertakes no obligation to update the information contained herein to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances, except as required by applicable securities laws and regulations.

Contacts:

Main Street Capital Corporation

Dwayne L. Hyzak, CEO, [email protected]

Ryan R. Nelson, CFO, [email protected]

713-350-6000

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Ken Dennard | [email protected]

Zach Vaughan | [email protected]

713-529-6600

SOURCE Main Street Capital Corporation