New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2025) - Ipsos MMA, the leader in unified marketing measurement and optimization, today announced the expansion of its global team with 27 new analytics experts across analyst, consultant, director and VP roles. The 27 will be located in Ipsos MMA's US offices. This strategic growth in talent supports the company's strong early 2025 momentum, with carry-forward revenue up nearly 40% and projected January growth exceeding 70% year-over-year.

"Our clients trust us to help them drive and validate measurable business growth and true incrementality of sales through unified marketing measurement," said Pat Cummings, CEO of Ipsos MMA. "As our business expands, we're making significant investments in top analytics and consulting talent to ensure we maintain the high-touch, high-value service our enterprise client partners expect. This new class of experts is the tip of the iceberg and brings diverse experience across marketing analytics, data science, and commercial strategy - exactly what our global clients need to transform marketing measurement into tangible business impact. In the next three months we expect to add an additional 50 team members around the world to support our global clients."

These analytics professionals, along with a global team of over 500, work side-by-side with clients using Ipsos MMA's Activate platform to plan, execute, measure, optimize and recalibrate marketing investments across 30+ countries. This investment in talent ensures MMA can maintain its commitment to "white glove" hands-on client partnerships while scaling to meet growing demand for its unified measurement solutions.

"At Ipsos MMA, we believe having the most experienced and effective team supporting each client isn't just good service - it's central to solving enterprise-scale business challenges," added Cummings. "We're growing thoughtfully and strategically to ensure every client has the expertise they need to drive measurable impact."





About Ipsos MMA

Ipsos MMA is the leading global data, analytics and software consultancy in the Unified Measurement Industry. The company optimizes its clients' media, sales and operational investments via significantly enhanced and forward-looking planning, measurement, execution and re-calibration. Ipsos MMA is headquartered in New York, NY and is a part of the leading global custom market research company Ipsos, which has major offices in over 80 locations worldwide. For more information on Ipsos MMA visit www.mma.com.

