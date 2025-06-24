Anzeige
WKN: 923860 | ISIN: FR0000073298 | Ticker-Symbol: IPZ
Tradegate
24.06.25 | 17:39
44,460 Euro
+0,82 % +0,360
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
Ipsos completes the acquisition of The BVA Family

Ipsos completes the acquisition of The BVA Family

Paris, 24 June 2025 - Ipsos, one of the world's leading market research companies, has completed the acquisition of The BVA Family.

The operation was concluded after fulfilling all necessary regulatory requirements, including in-depth consultation with employee representatives in France and obtaining relevant competition authority approvals.

This acquisition is a significant expansion for Ipsos in France and adds new strength in the UK and Italy. BVA notably brings its recognized expertise in customer experience monitoring, point-of-sale behavior analysis, and research for government and public services. The company also boasts research methodologies that focus on behavioral sciences. Its expertise in pack testing through PRS IN VIVO is a key global strength that can now be rolled out across a much larger geographic footprint by Ipsos.

Ben Page, CEO of Ipsos, stated: "We are delighted to welcome The BVA Family teams to Ipsos. They now benefit from our global infrastructure, and the opportunities our scale brings them, while our clients will have access to new, innovative solutions. With our strong cultural fit and complementary set of services, we are poised to deliver even greater value to the businesses and organizations we serve."

Gerard Lopez and Pascal Gaudin, Chairmen of The BVA Family, added: "We are pleased to join forces with Ipsos, one of the world leaders in market research. This partnership allows us to leverage its international presence and solid competencies, significantly enhancing our capabilities to provide cutting-edge analysis and understanding of society and markets to our clients."

Ipsos France will now operate under the name Ipsos Bva, while the teams in Italy will use the name Ipsos Doxa. In the UK, BDRC will operate under the Ipsos brand.

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

"Game Changers" - our tagline - summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120, Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service

35 rue du Val de Marne
75 628 Paris, Cedex 13 France
Tel. +33 1 41 98 90 00

Attachment

  • Press release - Ipsos - Closing Acquisition - 240625 - VEN - DEF (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7644bb9f-9770-414f-ad31-dd3e5f950d42)

