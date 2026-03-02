Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923860 | ISIN: FR0000073298 | Ticker-Symbol: IPZ
Tradegate
02.03.26 | 18:15
34,540 Euro
+0,70 % +0,240
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
IPSOS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IPSOS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,40034,54018:32
34,38034,54018:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.03.2026 17:58 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IPSOS: Launch of a share buyback programme

Launch of a share buyback programme

Paris, March 2, 2026 - As announced during the presentation of Ipsos' 2025 annual results, which were the subject of a press release dated February 24, 2026, the Company's capital allocation and shareholder return priorities include the launch of a new share buyback programme.

This programme is in addition to the recurring share buybacks implemented to offset the dilution resulting from free share plans granted to managers and employees.

The Company announces today that, by December 31, 2026, it will carry out share buybacks for cancellation purposes for a total amount of approximately €100 million, representing approximately 6.7% of its share capital based on the closing price on February 27, 2026 (€34.46), in accordance with the authorizations granted by the Combined General Meeting held on May 21, 2025 (Resolutions 15 and 16).

Ipsos reserves the right to suspend the programme at any time depending on market conditions or the implementation of its investment strategy.

A description of this share buyback programme is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com ) under the "Investors" section, within the regulated information area.



ABOUT IPSOS



Ipsos is one of the largest market research companies in the world, present in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.



Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multispecialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.



"Game Changers" - our tagline - summarises our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our world of rapid change.



Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since 1 July 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120, Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).



ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP
www.ipsos.com



35 rue du Val de Marne
75 628 Paris, Cedex 13 France
Tel. +33 1 41 98 90 00

Attachment

  • Press Release - Launch of a share buyback programme - 030226 - EN - FINAL

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.