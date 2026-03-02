IPSOS: Launch of a share buyback programme

Launch of a share buyback programme

Paris, March 2, 2026 - As announced during the presentation of Ipsos' 2025 annual results, which were the subject of a press release dated February 24, 2026, the Company's capital allocation and shareholder return priorities include the launch of a new share buyback programme.

This programme is in addition to the recurring share buybacks implemented to offset the dilution resulting from free share plans granted to managers and employees.

The Company announces today that, by December 31, 2026, it will carry out share buybacks for cancellation purposes for a total amount of approximately €100 million, representing approximately 6.7% of its share capital based on the closing price on February 27, 2026 (€34.46), in accordance with the authorizations granted by the Combined General Meeting held on May 21, 2025 (Resolutions 15 and 16).

Ipsos reserves the right to suspend the programme at any time depending on market conditions or the implementation of its investment strategy.

A description of this share buyback programme is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com ) under the "Investors" section, within the regulated information area.





