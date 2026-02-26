Market Logic Software, GmbH: Innovation Holds Key to Future Growth, New Research from Ipsos, Alchemy-RX and Market Logic Finds

Global organisations are doubling down on innovation and consumer understanding, as they look to grow revenues in the next three years.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / A new study, Innovation Reignited: C-Suite insights on the state of innovation, from Ipsos, Alchemy-RX and Market Logic reveals that innovation is rapidly becoming the cornerstone of corporate growth strategies worldwide. According to the findings of the survey of C-Suite executives, 82% of companies expect innovation to drive growth strategy. Still, only the most ambitious leaders (33%) anticipate this will account for more than 20% of revenue in the next three years.

However, with respondents reporting that less than 75% of innovation launches meet all their launch goals, the risk of missing ambitious growth targets is significant for those who do not optimise their innovation processes.

Deeper customer understanding is key

While the need to adopt a customer-centric approach to every stage of innovation development, 32% of executives said lack of consumer understanding is key barrier to meaningful innovation.

Filling in the intelligence shortfall by simply pouring in more data does not promise a shortcut to deeper understanding. Despite heavy investment in primary consumer research 46% of companies feel insights-starved, noting that insights are not being surfaced at the volume needed to develop more ideas. The survey findings identified two key underlying factors: a concern with data accuracy (28%) and frustrations with having too much data and not enough insight' (24%).

AI is the breakout enabler

Many companies seek to overcome blockers by using AI to help them scale and accelerate innovation processes. An overwhelming 83% of respondents expect AI to have a "very" or "extremely impactful" effect on their innovation pipeline over the next three years.

Many have started to invest in AI capabilities, and its impact is beginning to permeate the innovation pipeline. The top uses include:

Using AI to search or summarize a research database (45%)

Writing or optimising new product/service concepts (45%)

Testing new concepts with AI rather than human respondents (41%)

Taken together, the research results paint a picture of organisations aggressively orienting themselves towards innovation-led growth while simultaneously wrestling with operational bottlenecks, accelerating consumer dynamics, and new demands on insight organisations.

"The survey highlights a compelling mandate for a more agile, technology-enabled, innovation process. Teams that are looking to not simply keep up with customer behaviors, but rather anticipate them, should aim to collaborate with AI throughout their innovation processes to ensure they leverage all available insights," said Olaf Lenzmann, Chief Innovation and Product Officer, Market Logic.

Richard Davies, co-founder of Alchemy-Rx added that "This survey reinforces that innovation has stalled in organizations. This is due in part to organizations lacking appropriate consumer insights, combined with poor ideation processes that result in too many undifferentiated launches, and an inability to appreciate the need for a significant number of ideas at the start of the process. Organizations must re-focus and re-prioritize insights and ideation in order to generate innovation-led growth."

And Aron Galonsky of Ipsos shared similar sentiments, saying "From more than 50 years of experience in the field, Ipsos knows first-hand the importance of innovation to business success. This survey just further demonstrates that point. But as markets have accelerated, automation has become the standard, and AI becomes ubiquitous, companies are not putting enough focus into innovation - to their detriment. Re-focusing is essential to get back to growth."

