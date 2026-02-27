Sale of 80% of Ipsos Comcon LLC

Ipsos' subsidiary in Russia

Paris, February 27, 2026 - Ipsos SA' Board of Directors announces the Closing of the sale of 80% of Ipsos Comcon LLC, its wholly owned subsidiary in Russia to Direct Investments JSC.

Ipsos ComCon LLC serves 500+ clients through the talents of its 600 employees and occupies a leading market research position in Russia. Its revenues represented approximately 2% of Ipsos' global revenues in 2025.

Direct Investments JSC is a Russian company owned by Mr. Andrei Malyshev, preeminent investor and successful businessman in Russia.

Ipsos SA always had and will always keep its priority on its clients' needs and the well-being of its employees, with respect to the culture and in compliance with the Laws and regulations of each country and territory where it operates.

In the context of the amendment of a Russian Federal Law voted on July 15th, 2025 by the Russian Parliament, and enforceable by March 1st, 2026, foreign and double citizenship owners of companies performing Market research in Russia shall not have more than 20% equity and control of such companies.

In consultation with the relevant Authorities and since December 2025, Ipsos SA has fulfilled the conditions required for a divestment of 80% and agreed to welcome Direct Investments JSC as majority shareholder in Ipsos ComCon LLC. On February 26th, 2026, the Russian Governmental Commission deliberated in session and approved this transaction.

On February 28th, Mrs Ekaterina Ryseva will step down from her position of General Director, to be replaced by Mr Sergey Evstratkin (current Chief Financial Officer of Ipsos Comcon LLC). Mrs Ryseva will stay in Ipsos ComCon LLC to ensure an essential role to the employees and to the business.

By this decision, Ipsos ComCon LLC will continue to operate in Russia without services discrepancy and provide stability for our Russian employees.

Ipsos SA will keep its 20% minority passive participation in Ipsos Comcon LLC, which will be deconsolidated from the group accounts starting January 1st, 2026.

