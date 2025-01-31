TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY.PK), a Japanese maker of construction, mining, and forestry equipment, on Friday reported a rise in net profit and sales for the third quarter. In addition, the company has reaffirmed its annual outlook.For the three-month period to December 2024, Komatsu posted a net income of 108.3 billion yen, higher than 98.7 billion yen recorded for the same period last year. Income before income taxes stood at 149.5 billion yen as against 142.3 billion yen a year ago.Operating income was 162.6 billion yen, up from 156.4 billion yen in 2023. Segment profit moved up to 163.7 billion yen from the previous year's 153.3 billion yen. The company registered sales of 989.2 billion yen, higher than 972 billion yen last year.Looking ahead, for the full-year 2024, Komatsu continues to expect net income of 376 billion yen, down 4.4 percent from last year. Operating income is still projected to be 573 billion yen, lower than the 607.2 billion yen reported for 2023. The company still anticipates annual sales of 3.988 trillion yen, up 3.2 percent from last year.For the full year, the company continues to aim to pay a total annual dividend of 167 yen per share, unchanged from last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX