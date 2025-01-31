TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Hitachi, Ltd. (HTHIF.PK, HTHIY.PK), a Japanese conglomerate, on Friday reported a decline in net profit and revenue for the nine-month period. However, the company has revised up its annual outlook.For the nine-month period to December 31, 2024, the Group posted a net profit of 430.785 billion yen, or 93.40 yen per share, lower than 445.092 billion yen, or 95.54 yen per share, registered for the same period last year.Income before income taxes improved to 654.627 billion yen from the prior year's 642.107 billion yen. Earnings before interest and taxes stood at 667.643 billion yen as against 667.026 billion a year ago. Excluding items, operating income was 654.907 billion yen, up from 525.701 billion in 2023.Revenue was 7.011 trillion yen, less than 7.218 trillion in the previous year.Looking ahead, for the full year, Hitachi now expects income per share of 132 yen, compared with the prior outlook of 130 yen per share. Net income is now projected to be 610 billion yen, higher than the earlier guidance of 600 billion yen. The company now anticipates revenue of 9.700 trillion yen as against the earlier outlook of 9.150 trillion yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX