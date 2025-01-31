Midsona AB: Peter Åsberg leaves his position as CEO and President of Midsona

Peter Åsberg will leave his position as CEO and President of Midsona AB but will remain in his role during a transition period until a successor assumes office. The Board of Directors will now initiate the process of recruiting a successor.

"Since I started as CEO in 2007, Midsona has developed from a local niche player with a focus on dietary supplements to a leading European group in healthy and sustainable food. After a couple of challenging years, the Group has made clear progress in 2024, and I feel that it is the right time for me to pass on the baton. I am grateful to have been given the opportunity to lead Midsona and I would especially like to thank all the competent colleagues with whom I have had the privilege of working," says Peter Åsberg, CEO and President of Midsona.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Peter for successfully leading Midsona to become one of the leading companies in its industry" says Patrik Andersson, Chairman of the Board of Midsona and continues: "The last few years have undoubtedly been challenging. Under Peter's leadership, Midsona has regained its position as a profitable company with a focus on continuing to grow. Until a successor is appointed, the Board and I look forward to continuing to work with Peter and the current Group management team to deliver on the 2025 targets. We are now beginning the process of recruiting his successor."

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Peter Åsberg, CEO and president

Mobile: +46 73 026 16 32

E-mail: peter.asberg@midsona.com

Patrik Andersson, Chairman of the Board

Mobile: +46 76 111 34 00

ABOUT MIDSONA

Midsona develops and markets strong brands within health and well-being, with products that help people live a healthier and more sustainable life, with an increased understanding of the origin of the raw material and with transparency as to the content. The Midsona share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information www.midsona.com/en.

This information is information that Midsona is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-01-31 08:30 CET.