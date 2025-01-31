Reply has announced the opening of registrations for the ReplyHackThe Code Challenge 2025, the leading online team coding competition, which will take place on March 12th 2025. This year's challenge will combine programming and cybersecurity for the first time, offering participants the opportunity to tackle algorithmic problems and cybersecurity challenges.

The competition follows the format of previous events, with two parallel challenges: the Standard Edition, aimed at university students and professionals, and the Teen Edition, reserved for secondary school students.

The competitions will consist of a series of algorithmic programming problems that participants must solve within six hours, using specific input files and adhering to predefined scoring rules. A new feature this year is the integration of cybersecurity challenges based on the Capture the Flag (CTF) model, which will allow participants to unlock additional input files in the categories of Miscellaneous, Crypto, and Web, providing an opportunity to earn extra points and test their skills in cybersecurity.

In the Teen Edition, students will face five progressively difficult problems, with the chance to double their score by solving a bonus CTF. In this edition, the best students will have the opportunity to earn two 50% scholarships for a Bachelor's Program at one of the Albert School campuses (Milan, Geneva, Madrid, Paris, Marseille, and Lyon) of Albert School x Mines Paris PSL; the prestigious Business Data School.

Once again, the learning section of the Reply Challenge platform will be supplemented with "Coding with AI" courses, an area dedicated to learning the potential benefit of utilising artificial intelligence within coding. This section will offer new interactive educational content, including videos, slides, and quizzes, designed to prepare participants for the competition and raise awareness of AI's increasing utilisation in the world of programming.

The problems proposed, which are of a logical-mathematical nature, can be approached with the help of AI tools, which will assist participants in analysing and optimizing solutions. However, artificial intelligence alone will not be enough to overcome these challenges, making the competition an opportunity to explore the potential of this technology as a tool to support the solving of complex problems, while also stimulating participants' analytical skills.

For more information and to register for the competition, visit the website: https://challenges.reply.com.

