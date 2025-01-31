Cantargia announces changes in number of shares and votes

Cantargia AB's (publ) ("Cantargia" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm:CANTA) today announced that the number of shares and votes in Cantargia AB (publ) has changed due to the recently completed rights issue (for further information, see the company's press release on December 23, 2024). Through the rights issue, the number of shares and votes in Cantargia increased by 64,924,971. Today, on the last trading day of the month, there are in total 248,611,655 shares and votes in Cantargia.

This information is information that Cantargia is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 2025-01-31 13:00 CET.

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. Cantargia's oncology program, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically, primarily in combination with chemotherapy with a focus on pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and triple-negative breast cancer. Positive data for the combinations indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second development program, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on hidradenitis suppurativa and systemic sclerosis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

