BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK) Friday reported preliminary net result of 2.68 billion for the full year, 20 percent higher than 2.22 billion euros in the previous year, primarily helped by growth in revenue.Additionally, Commerzbank has approved share buyback of up to 400 million euros.Revenues for the year rose by 6 percent to 11.11 billion euros from 10.46 billion euros in the prior year.Net commission income increased 7 percent to 3.64 billion euros from 3.39 billion euros a year ago, while net interest income of 8.33 million euros was in line with last year's 8.37 billion euros.The bank is planning to propose a dividend of 0.56 euros per share, up 0.35 euros per share last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX