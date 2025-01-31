Cytta Corp.: Cytta Corp Incubator Model Poised for Breakout Success in 2025, Expanding Market Presence, New Tech Spinouts all Driving New Innovation

Cytta's First Tech Spinout OTCQB:RMXI Closes First Day Trading at $7.00 Per Share

Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA), a leading public incubator of personal safety and security technologies currently utilized by law enforcement, first responders, and defense sectors, is thrilled to share its latest advancements and future outlook for 2025. Building on the momentum generated by Cytta's first technology spinout Reticulate Micro (RMXI) coming to market yesterday and closing at an astonishing $7.00 per share, Cytta Corp. is positioned for accelerated growth through the creation of further technology spinouts during 2025 to bring our newly incubated technologies to investors and the marketplace.

Momentum Heading into 2025: A Year of Unprecedented Growth

The Company's CyttaAIR + IGAN 3.0 technology (utilized in both CyttaCOMMS and CyttaCARES) has continued to revolutionize drone video streaming and sharing, enabling public safety agencies to disseminate live intelligence in real-time to enhance officer safety and operational efficiency. Following recent successful demonstrations and deployments across multiple states, including Florida, Texas, and other key law enforcement agencies nationwide, Cytta Corp. is rapidly expanding the CyttaAIR footprint and securing new strategic partnerships.

"Our 2024 achievements have set the stage for an extraordinary 2025," stated Gary Campbell, CEO of Cytta Corp "With an increasing number of agencies recognizing the game-changing capabilities of our technologies, we anticipate our collection of technologies will achieve record-breaking adoption rates, contract signings, and revenue growth in the coming year."

Key Highlights Fueling Excitement Among Shareholders

Success of our Reticulate Micro spinout - With our significant equity position in Reticulate through the license of our SUPR compression technology, Reticulate's upcoming market listing validates our Incubator technology spinout model, freeing us to pursue our next spinout - CyttaAIR. Expansion into High-Value Markets - Cytta Corp. has engaged in multiple high-level discussions with government and law enforcement agencies eager to integrate CyttaAIR into their operations, reinforcing the Company's position as an industry leader. Unmatched Technological Innovation - CyttaCOMMS enhanced drone video streaming and interoperability provides an unparalleled edge in live incident response, securing Cytta's competitive advantage in the market. Personal Safety and Security Solutions - With a focus on enhancing public and officer safety, Cytta's CyttaCARES and bSafe technologies are expanding their reach, offering innovative solutions for emergency response and community protection. Strategic Technology Acquisitions & Partnerships - As part of an aggressive expansion strategy, Cytta is actively evaluating potential technology acquisitions that align with its mission of incubating cutting-edge safety and security solutions for the marketplace. Strong Investor Confidence - With growing revenue streams from product sales and spinouts, and new partnering initiatives Cytta Corp. is financially positioned for long-term success, solidifying investor confidence in its trajectory.

Looking Ahead: A Transformative Year for Cytta Corp.

With the new Trump administration's strong focus on American safety and security, Cytta Corp is uniquely positioned to align with national priorities and capitalize on increased public sector investment in security technologies. The Company remains steadfast in its mission to 'Make America Safe Again' by delivering next-generation personal safety and security solutions to those who need them most.

As Cytta Corp. continues to expand operations, forge new partnerships, and advance its proprietary technologies through the marketplace, investors and stakeholders can expect a year of major breakthroughs and historic growth.

"2025 is shaping up to be our biggest year yet," said Natalia Sokolova, President of Cytta Corp."We are laser-focused on execution and growth, ensuring Cytta Corp. remains the premier provider of personal safety and security technology for the future."

