Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET) has acquired Associated Shipping Agencies ('A.S.A') and its subsidiary Boulogne International Maritime Services ('BIMS'), both leading players in providing customs services between France and the United Kingdom.

The companies carry out the customs and sanitary formalities on behalf of their clients hauliers, carriers or shippers which have become compulsory since the UK left the EU. They also provide shipping agency and support services for the logistics and port ecosystem in Calais.

With offices in Calais, Boulogne-sur-Mer and Dunkirk, A.S.A and BIMS have 50 employees and generated combined revenues of €5 million in 2024.

Following the acquisition of ChannelPorts Ltd in April 2024, Getlink is strengthening its service and support offer to facilitate the exchange of goods between continental Europe and the United Kingdom and confirms its ambition to become the independent reference point for simplified and digitalised management of customs formalities, combined with the best customer experience.

These activities will be integrated into Getlink Customs Services, the Group's customs and administrative procedures services division.

Yann Leriche, Getlink Chief Executive Officer,declared: "The acquisition of A.S.A and BIMS strengthens Getlink's service and advisory offer, built to support and simplify the trade in goods between the United Kingdom and the European Union. This transaction complements Getlink Customs Services one-stop shop offer for the cross-Channel market. We are delighted to welcome the A.S.A and BIMS teams with their long-standing presence on the Channel coast, and more than 20 years of expertise in this field."

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET), through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, is the concession holder until 2086 for the Channel Tunnel infrastructure and operates Truck Shuttles and Passenger Shuttles (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border to ensure that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since it opened in 1994, more than 518 million people and 106 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which carries a quarter of trade between the Continent and the United Kingdom, has become a vital link, reinforced by the ElecLink electricity interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance energy needs between France and the United Kingdom. Getlink completes its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low-carbon" services that control their impact on the environment, Getlink has made the place of people, nature and territories a central concern.

https://www.getlinkgroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250131543621/en/

Contacts:

Press contacts

Anne-Sophie de Faucigny: +33 (0)6.46.01.52.86

Laurence Bault: +33 (0)6.83.61.89.96



Analysts and investors contact

Virginie Rousseau: +33 (0)6.77.41.03.39