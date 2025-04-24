PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Getlink SE (GRPTY), an operator of the infrastructure of Channel Tunnel between France and the UK, on Thursday reported a decline in revenue for the first quarter. This is due to a fall in revenue from ElecLink as a result of the expected normalization of the electricity market and suspension of the activity until February 5.For the three-month period to March 31, the company posted revenue of 328 million euros, lower than recalculated 394 million euros, recorded for the same period last year.Revenue from ElecLink slipped to 33 million euros from the previous year's recalculated 106 million euros.Looking ahead, for the full year, Getlink has reaffirmed its EBITDA guidance of 780 million euros to 830 million euros.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX