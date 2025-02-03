TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MZHOF.OB, MFG), a Japanese bank holding company, reported Monday that its nine-month profit attributable to owners of the parent climbed 33.1 percent to 855.37 billion yen from last year's 642.32 billion yen.Earnings per share improved to 337.64 yen from 253.41 yen a year ago.Ordinary profits grew 27.6 percent to 1.13 trillion yen from prior year's 882.85 billion yen.Ordinary income was 7.07 trillion yen, up 14.8 percent from last year's 6.16 trillion yen.For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, the company continues to project profit attributable to owners of parent of 820 billion yen or 324.12 yen per share, a growth of 20.7 percent from last year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX