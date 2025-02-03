TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - East Japan Railway Company (EJPRF.PK) Monday reported profit before tax of 310.835 billion yen for the 9-month period ended December 31, 2024, higher than 260.966 billion in the same period a year ago.Operating income increased to 352.553 billion yen from 298.510 billion yen last year.Net profit increased to 216.631 billion yen or 191.49 yen per share from 185.232 billion yen or 163.94 per share a year ago.Revenue for the period grew 6.2 percent to 2,126.070 billion yen from 2,001.22 billion yen in the previous year.For fiscal 2025, the company sees profit of 210 billion yen or 185.63 yen per share. Revenue for the year is expected to increase 4.5 percent to of 2,852 billion.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX