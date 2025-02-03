Starting in February 2025, Claus Holst-Gydesen will join the leadership team as Co-CEO for Global Expansion and Strategy, working alongside founder and CEO Nikolas Bullwinkel.

Holst-Gydesen brings extensive international management experience, having served as CEO of billion-dollar companies Zwilling and Viega, where he played a crucial role in scaling German businesses into global market leaders.

Under his leadership, Viega increased its turnover to approx. EUR 2 billion, with over 5,500 employees and production facilities worldwide. With his broad international experience in global expansion of German enterprises Claus is a respected global manager.

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1), a global leader in AI software and embodied AI-robotics for the food service industry, today announced the appointment of Claus Holst-Gydesen as Co-CEO for Global Expansion and Strategy.

Claus Holst-Gydesen, a successful top executive, brings extensive experience as Managing Director for the German-speaking region at Fortune 500 company Disney, as well as a long tenure as CEO of Zwilling and Viega. Viega is a globally recognized leader in infrastructure technology for buildings and digital solutions for water and energy efficiency.

With a proven track record of scaling German enterprises into global market leaders, Holst-Gydesen will play a key role in driving Circus' international expansion and growth in AI and robotics. "AI and robotics will fundamentally transform the food service industry. I am excited to bring 'Innovation Made in Germany' to the forefront of this global market with Circus," said Holst-Gydesen and added "I have been somehow lucky and successful throughout my career. A key skill and factor has always been working with strong products, founders, and teams. That's exactly the impression I have of Circus."

As Co-CEO for Global Expansion and Strategy, Claus Holst-Gydesen will lead the global expansion efforts of Circus, focusing on scaling commercial growth to fully capitalize on the company's market potential as a pioneer in Embodied AI applications.

Nikolas Bullwinkel, CEO of Circus, welcomed Holst-Gydesen to the leadership team, stating: "Claus' impressive track record and expertise in scaling businesses into global market leaders make him the perfect strategic addition to our management team. Together, we will establish a global leader in embodied robotics and Physical AI systems."

This announcement follows the launch of mass production for the AI-powered CA-1 robot in collaboration with a global high-tech manufacturing partner, with deliveries set to begin later this year. With an order backlog of over 8,600 CA-1 robotic units from international clients, Circus continues to strengthen its position as a market leader in AI solutions for the food service industry.

About Claus Holst-Gydesen

Claus Holst-Gydesen has a strong international experience and a broad proven track record of success. He began his career in Denmark working for globally renowned companies such as LEGO and Arla Foods before transitioning to American Fortune 500 companies like Disney and the Whirlpool Corporation. Claus Holst-Gydesen served as the Managing Director for The Walt Disney Company (Germany) and subsequently took on responsibility for sales in Western and Northern Europe for Whirlpool, one of the world's largest home appliance manufacturers with 59,000 employees.

In addition, Claus Holst-Gydesen held various executive roles at international companies over the last 18 years, including serving on the executive board of the Werhahn Group, a global conglomerate with approximately 10,000 employees and annual revenues of around 4.4 billion euros. Within this role, he was also the CEO of the Zwilling Group, one of the world's leading brands for high-quality kitchen and cookware products. Most recently, he was CEO of the Viega Group, which generates approx. EUR 2 billion in revenue with 5,500 employees. Claus Holst-Gydesen is also a member of various supervisory boards.

About Circus SE

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is one of the global leaders in Embodied AI and AI-Software, driving innovation and autonomy in labor-intensive industries. With its flagship product, the CA-1 robot, Circus pioneers Physical AI applications that integrate advanced technology into real-world operations, transforming the food-service industry. By combining state-of-the-art robotics, AI-driven software, and a commitment to solving global challenges, Circus is shaping the future of autonomy and redefining human-AI collaboration. Headquartered in Germany, Circus continues to expand its presence globally, leading the next wave of AI.

