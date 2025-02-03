Surrey, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2025) - Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: DAU) (FSE: QXR2) (OTCQB: DAUGF) (the "Company") is pleased to present newly discovered historic drill data for 49 holes on and proximal to, the Mogoyafara South Deposit and partial data for an additional 29 holes on and proximal to the Linnguekoto West Deposit (see Figure 4. for locations). Together, estimated gold resources at these two zones comprise Inferred Mineral Resources of 479,000 ounces of gold grading 1.09 g/t gold1.

Highlights*:

Mogoyafara South Deposit Area ("MS") (see Figure 1.)

Drill results*:

- 1.58 g/t gold over 33 metres in hole RCSP 1316 (confirmed model, zone double expected thickness)

- 0.83 g/t gold over 42 metres in hole RCSP 1313 (40 metre step-out, outside of resource pit, significantly wider than expected)

- 2.85 g/t gold over 11 metres in hole RCSP 1317 (confirms model)

-1.78 g/t gold over 17 metres in hole RCSP 1304 (confirms model)

-1.2 g/t gold over 23 metres and 0.87 g/t gold over 15 metres in hole RCSP 1300 (confirms model, 60 metre west step out from previous hole)

-1.79 g/t gold over 14 metres in hole RCSP 1323 - (confirms model, slightly wider than expected)

-1.16 g/t gold over 20 metres in hole RCSP 1301 (does not match model, shallower than expected)

-1.25 g/t gold over 17 metres, 0.98 g/t gold over 16 metres and 0.99 g/t gold over 7 metres in hole RCSP 1302 (both better and worse than previous model, overall a bit better)

-0.91 g/t gold over 23 metres in hole RCSP 1320 (confirms model)

-1.46 g/t gold over 14 metres, 0.85 g/t gold over 19 metres and 1.14 g/t gold over 18 metres in hole RCSP 1311(confirms model, additional non-modelled mineralization at depth - 1.14 g/t gold over 18 metres)

Linnguekoto West Deposit Area ("LW") (see Figure 2.)

- 3.4 g/t gold over 12 metres ** in hole LN011 (~1.4 km south of LW resource pit)

* true width 70 to 100% of drilled length

** true width unknown

Company CEO Jared Scharf commented "The latest batch of drill and trench data enhances our understanding of the Mogoyafara South Deposit and suggests more drilling will likely lead to extensions of the gold zones. As well, one really good hole of 3.4 grams per tonne over 12 metres at Linnguekoto West, opens up a new exploration corridor to the South of the main zone and has the potential to significantly upgrade this target area. Overall, this new data further confirms our belief that the SMSZ project has significant, yet to be discovered, exploration blue sky."

Technical Data

Desert Gold recently located news releases and quarterly reports from Australian-based, Golden Rim Resources, which highlighted soil sampling, prospecting, trenching and drilling carried out over and proximal to the Mogoyafara South and Linnguekoto West gold Deposits. Data files for most of this work were acquired, compiled and evaluated.

Mogoyafara South

Newly acquired data includes assay results for 8,102 RC samples, including QAQC data for 49 RC holes totalling 6,885 metres within and proximal to the Mogoyafara Deposit. Twenty-six of the holes lie within the resource model and validate the model. However, 9 of these holes returned weaker mineralization than was modelled. Conversely, 11 holes returned additional mineralized intercepts and locally, significantly wider intercepts than expected. Drilling to the north and south of the deposit extended mineralization for an additional 400 and 450 metres, respectively.

In management's opinion, the new drill data has the potential to support a small increase in the mineral resources and indicates good potential to increase the mineral resource with more drilling.

Composites, using a 0.3 g/t Au cut-off and up to 3 metres of internal dilution, were calculated for the 49 holes (see Table 1 for assay composites) and Figure 1 for hole and select composite locations.

Linnguekoto West

A March 31, 2012 Golden Rim corporate summary report indicates that 29 RC holes totaling 4,035 metres was drilled in the Linnguekoto West Deposit area. This report, also provide composites for only seven drill holes (see Table 2) including a strong intercept of 3.4 g/t Au over 12 metres in hole Lin011 and indicate that no significant mineralization was encountered in the remaining 22 holes. Unfortunately, Desert Gold has not been able to acquire the drill data set and are relying on summary maps from the above quarterly report. Field work though, has located the collars of 20 holes and was not able to find 9 holes, one of which is within an artisanal site. Collar locations for four of the seven holes with composites were located in the field with holes Lin01, Lin02 and Lin04 either not labelled or not located.

Follow-up drilling to test high grade results in surface trenches that returned 3.15 g/t Au over 16 metres and 2.24 g/t Au over 43 metres, reportedly returned no significant results with Golden Rule remarking that the mineralization did not extend to depth. Hole Lin011 was drilled approximately 170 south of the above trenches. This drilled mineralization is open to the north and south.

Figure 1. Mogoyafara South Area - New Drillhole Data

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4954/239315_06fe95211497e9ee_001full.jpg

Figure 2. Linnguekoto West Area - New Drillhole Data

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4954/239315_06fe95211497e9ee_002full.jpg

Technical Study Update (The "PEA")

Work on the PEA for oxide and transition mineral resources at the Barani East and Gourbassi West Deposits is advancing quickly. As well, a mineral resource estimate for the Gourbassi West North Deposit is nearing completion. Outstanding items include additional non-material, gravity test work for the Barani East Deposit and geotechnical test work of the mineralized zones.

Exploration Next Steps

With the newly acquired Golden Rim drill, trench and grab sample data for the Mogoyafara South and Linnguekoto West areas, an updated drill plan is being prepared and will be included in a prioritized list of proposed exploration drill holes on the SMSZ property.

An additional initiative includes detailed mapping and re-modelling of the Barani Zone, where previous drilling intersected up to six, interpreted northerly-trending, semi-parallel lenses of gold mineralization along a 2 km strike that returned intercepts of up to 2.87 g/t Au over 3 metres (true width estimated at 2 metres) and 0.85 g/t Au over 24 metres (true width estimated at 5 metres). New artisanal workings suggest, at least locally, that mineralized structures may also trend northeast.

QAQC

A review of the available Golden Rim drill data for the Mogoyafara South drilling indicates that sample standards, duplicates and blanks were inserted every 20 samples resulting in QAQC samples inserted every 4 to 9 samples. A review of the QAQC data indicates all but one of the highlighted drill intercepts returned acceptable QAQC results with the one standard fail, likely due to a sample standard mix-up. An audit review of less significant drill intercepts revealed another two standard fails out of 34 drill intercepts that were reviewed, which were also likely related to sample standard mix-ups. A high-level review, including graphing the analytical results of the standards, duplicates and standards revealed generally acceptable values with occasional local fails and one standard, Geostats G905-5 exhibiting 11 standard fails at >3SD from the accepted value with none of these fails impacting any material composites. Unfortunately, there was no evidence of re-assays to validate assay batches related to standard or blanks failures. In addition to the assay review, of the 49 drill holes, collars were found for 32 holes, with 9 hole collars lost due to artisanal workings and 8 holes collars not located. Overall, there was excellent correlation with the drill database coordinates and the collar site locations on the ground with all collars found where expected.

For Linnguekoto West, there was no way to confirm the drill assay results or composite table. However, if the same methodology was followed for Linnguekoto West as for the Mogoyafara South drilling, which is the expected outcome, then it is expected that the composite table and general hole results comments, are reasonably accurate.

1 Desert Gold news release data source Jan 17, 2022: Desert Gold Reports Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 310,300 ounces of Gold and Inferred Mineral Resources of 769,200 ounces of Gold at SMSZ Project, West Mali

Figure 3. SMSZ Project Location and Major Deposits in Western Mali and Eastern Senegal (* see deposit resources disclosures at end)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4954/239315_06fe95211497e9ee_003full.jpg

Figure 4. SMSZ Property scale Summary and Zone location plan

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4954/239315_06fe95211497e9ee_004full.jpg

This press release contains certain scientific and technical information. The Company is solely responsible for the contents and accuracy of any scientific and technical information related to it. Don Dudek, P.Geo. Technical Advisor for Desert Gold and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this press release.

About Desert Gold

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. is a gold exploration and development company which controls the 440 km2 SMSZ Project in Western Mali containing Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 8.47 million tonnes grading 1.14 g/t gold totaling 310,300 ounces and Inferred Mineral Resources of 20.7 million tonnes grading 1.16 g/t gold totaling 769,200 ounces. For further information please visit www.SEDAR.com under the company's profile. Website: www.desertgold.ca

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations, are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in such statements. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the strength of the capital markets, the price of gold; operational, funding, liquidity risks, the degree to which Mineral Resource estimates are reflective of actual Mineral Resources, the degree to which factors which would make a mineral deposit commercially viable, and the risks and hazards associated with mining operations. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the company's disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available at www.sedar.com and readers are urged to read these materials. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such statements unless required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States securities act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to the account or benefit of a U.S. person absent an exemption from the registration requirements of such act.

* Figure 1 disclosure





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4954/239315_06fe95211497e9ee_005full.jpg

Table 1. Mogoyafara South Composite Assays - 2009-2010 Drill program

BHID FROM (m) TO (m) LENGTH (m) g/t Au RCSP1300GR 119 142 23 1.2 RCSP1300GR 147 162 15 0.87 RCSP1300GR 166 175 9 1.38 RCSP1300GR 62 63 1 0.6 RCSP1300GR 32 33 1 0.39 RCSP1301GR 125 145 20 1.16 RCSP1301GR 150 156 6 0.68 RCSP1301GR 5 11 6 0.35 RCSP1301GR 182 184 2 1.03 RCSP1301GR 91 93 2 0.63 RCSP1301GR 103 104 1 1.05 RCSP1301GR 208 209 1 0.88 RCSP1301GR 67 68 1 0.62 RCSP1301GR 242 243 1 0.63 RCSP1301GR 57 58 1 0.46 RCSP1301GR 19 20 1 0.37 RCSP1301GR 38 39 1 0.39 RCSP1301GR 114 115 1 0.36 RCSP1301GR 177 178 1 0.38 RCSP1301GR 26 27 1 0.33 RCSP1302GR 23 40 17 1.25 RCSP1302GR 60 76 16 0.98 RCSP1302GR 48 55 7 0.99 RCSP1302GR 7 11 4 0.8 RCSP1303GR 43 51 8 1.31 RCSP1303GR 8 29 21 0.48 RCSP1303GR 34 38 4 0.93 RCSP1303GR 100 105 5 0.59 RCSP1303GR 148 149 1 0.33 RCSP1304GR 30 47 17 1.78 RCSP1304GR 18 20 2 2.29 RCSP1304GR 74 78 4 0.89 RCSP1304GR 53 55 2 1.24 RCSP1304GR 62 63 1 0.36 RCSP1306GR 59 69 10 1.06 RCSP1306GR 38 53 15 0.59 RCSP1306GR 20 34 14 0.33 RCSP1306GR 14 15 1 0.6 RCSP1307GR 8 12 4 0.99 RCSP1307GR 158 159 1 3.2 RCSP1307GR 182 183 1 1.06 RCSP1307GR 34 36 2 0.5 RCSP1307GR 171 172 1 0.75 RCSP1307GR 190 191 1 0.7 RCSP1307GR 131 132 1 0.43 RCSP1307GR 69 70 1 0.32 RCSP1308GR 28 34 6 0.61 RCSP1308GR 53 54 1 0.48 RCSP1309GR 154 166 12 0.43 RCSP1309GR 107 111 4 1.29 RCSP1309GR 177 182 5 0.83 RCSP1309GR 55 60 5 0.73 RCSP1309GR 117 122 5 0.66 RCSP1309GR 139 142 3 0.72 RCSP1309GR 197 200 3 0.46 RCSP1309GR 128 131 3 0.41 RCSP1309GR 15 16 1 0.43 RCSP1309GR 101 102 1 0.3 RCSP1310GR 211 218 7 1.16 RCSP1310GR 16 20 4 0.93 RCSP1310GR 203 207 4 0.73 RCSP1310GR 189 190 1 0.63 RCSP1310GR 51 52 1 0.53 RCSP1310GR 155 156 1 0.44 RCSP1311GR 32 46 14 1.46 RCSP1311GR 113 131 18 1.14 RCSP1311GR 89 108 19 0.85 RCSP1311GR 74 85 11 0.43 RCSP1311GR 66 68 2 0.92 RCSP1312GR 41 48 7 0.83 RCSP1312GR 23 27 4 0.59 RCSP1313 77 119 42 0.83 RCSP1313 68 69 1 0.51 RCSP1314 34 39 5 0.57 RCSP1314 56 57 1 0.48 RCSP1315 10 13 3 1.65 RCSP1315 21 24 3 0.47 RCSP1315 69 71 2 0.51 RCSP1316 5 38 33 1.58 RCSP1316 59 60 1 0.49 RCSP1317 29 40 11 2.85 RCSP1317 54 55 1 0.63 RCSP1318 53 64 11 1.46 RCSP1318 37 39 2 0.97 RCSP1318 14 16 2 0.39 RCSP1319 88 98 10 1.61 RCSP1319 66 67 1 0.79 RCSP1320 40 63 23 0.91 RCSP1320 78 82 4 0.46 RCSP1320 31 35 4 0.44 RCSP1320 103 105 2 0.67 RCSP1320 24 25 1 0.35 RCSP1321 0 4 4 0.3 RCSP1321 82 83 1 1.11 RCSP1321 63 65 2 0.45 RCSP1321 51 52 1 0.68 RCSP1322 63 66 3 1.24 RCSP1322 25 27 2 0.56 RCSP1322 70 71 1 0.84 RCSP1322 51 52 1 0.61 RCSP1322 97 98 1 0.62 RCSP1322 56 57 1 0.53 RCSP1322 75 76 1 0.48 RCSP1322 19 20 1 0.3 RCSP1322 91 92 1 0.32 RCSP1323 19 33 14 1.79 RCSP1323 2 11 9 0.61 RCSP1323 68 77 9 0.44 RCSP1323 103 110 7 0.49 RCSP1323 40 41 1 1.06 RCSP1323 118 119 1 0.4 RCSP1324 23 33 10 1.37 RCSP1324 80 81 1 2.39 RCSP1324 38 40 2 0.67 RCSP1324 111 112 1 0.96 RCSP1324 17 18 1 0.32 RCSP1331 35 36 1 0.47 RCSP1331 20 21 1 0.35 RCSP1332 100 101 1 0.55 RCSP1332 85 86 1 0.31 RCSP1336 79 80 1 0.4 RCSP1338 10 14 4 0.68 RCSP1338 47 48 1 0.61 RCSP1338 122 123 1 0.35 RCSP1338 148 149 1 0.39 RCSP1339 10 12 2 1.57 RCSP1339 2 4 2 1.11 RCSP1339 56 57 1 0.55 RCSP1339 103 104 1 0.54 RCSP1340 25 30 5 0.72 RCSP1340 56 57 1 0.31 RCSP1341 92 98 6 2.13 RCSP1341 105 108 3 1.3 RCSP1341 62 63 1 0.46 RCSP1342 54 56 2 0.47 RCSP1342 60 61 1 0.64 RCSP1342 69 70 1 0.46 RCSP1342 112 113 1 0.38 RCSP1342 140 141 1 0.35 RCSP1343 20 30 10 0.41 RCSP1343 42 46 4 0.56 RCSP1343 15 16 1 0.43 RCSP1344 10 13 3 1.3 RCSP1344 139 142 3 0.55 RCSP1344 118 119 1 0.78 RCSP1344 102 103 1 0.63 RCSP1344 93 94 1 0.54 RCSP1344 4 5 1 0.36 RCSP1344 107 108 1 0.38 RCSP1346 109 110 1 3.9 RCSP1346 103 104 1 2.19 RCSP1346 3 4 1 0.43 RCSP1347 144 145 1 1.57 RCSP1347 103 104 1 0.32

Table 2. Summary report composites excerpt prepared by Golden Rim Resources in March 2012





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4954/239315_06fe95211497e9ee_006full.jpg

