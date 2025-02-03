Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2025) - CANPR Technology Ltd. (TSXV: WPR) ("CANPR" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian technology-enabled immigration service provider, today announced it has retained Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.

ITG will trade the securities of the Company on the TSXV for the purpose of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration of the services provided by ITG, the Company will pay ITG a monthly fee of $6,000 from the Company's available cash for a minimum term of one month and renewable for successive one-month terms thereafter. Either Party may terminate the arrangement by providing written notice to that effect 30 days prior to the end of the then current term. The Company and ITG are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and ITG has no interest, directly or indirectly in the Company or its securities. ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation, nor have they indicated any immediate intent to acquire shares of the Company through the open market or otherwise. The capital used for market making will be provided by ITG.

About CANPR Technology Ltd

CANPR Technology Ltd. is a technology platform dedicated to helping immigrants in their journey toward becoming permanent residents of Canada. At CANPR, we offer a range of services to assist with the immigration journey. Our platform provides a comprehensive understanding of the process of immigrating to Canada, completing and tracking immigration applications, connecting newcomers with employers to help them find a job, and post-immigration services to help them settle in Canada. Currently, the platform has over 2,000,000 app installs. For more information on CANPR, visit www.CANPR.io.

About ITG

ITG is a full-service securities dealer regulated by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, and is dedicated specifically to professional trading. ITG's head office is located at 370 King Street W, Suite 701, Toronto, Ontario, M5V 1J9.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (together "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the combined company. Among key factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information may include, without limitation, the demand for immigration services; changes to immigration policy; and changes in general economic conditions and financial markets. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking information contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management. Forward-looking information has been made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to updates any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239346

SOURCE: CanPR Technology Inc.