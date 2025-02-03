WAVESTONE: Share buy-back program: Declaration of transactions conducted by Wavestone on its own shares on January 31, 2025

Share buy-back program
Issuer: Wavestone
Type of financial products: Shares
Declaration of transactions conducted by Wavestone on its own shares
on January 31, 2025
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
|Financial instrument identification code
|Total number of shares
|Weighted average point (€)
|Market
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|01/31/2025
|FR0004036036
|705
|49.0000
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Issuer name
|Identification code
|Intermediary name
|Intermediary identification code
|Transaction date/time
|Financial instrument identification code
|Price per unit
|Currency
|Purchased amount
|Market identification code
|Transaction reference number
|Motive
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|01/31/2024 05:05:25 PM
|FR0004036036
|49.00
|EURO
|8
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|01/31/2024 05:09:08 PM
|FR0004036036
|49.00
|EURO
|16
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|01/31/2024 05:09:08 PM
|FR0004036036
|49.00
|EURO
|55
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|01/31/2024 05:09:08 PM
|FR0004036036
|49.00
|EURO
|56
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|01/31/2024 05:09:08 PM
|FR0004036036
|49.00
|EURO
|81
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|01/31/2024 05:13:55 PM
|FR0004036036
|49.00
|EURO
|35
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|01/31/2024 05:14:03 PM
|FR0004036036
|49.00
|EURO
|26
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|01/31/2024 05:14:03 PM
|FR0004036036
|49.00
|EURO
|46
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|01/31/2024 05:18:31 PM
|FR0004036036
|49.00
|EURO
|63
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|01/31/2024 05:26:57 PM
|FR0004036036
|49.00
|EURO
|9
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|01/31/2024 05:27:00 PM
|FR0004036036
|49.00
|EURO
|5
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|01/31/2024 05:29:21 PM
|FR0004036036
|49.00
|EURO
|16
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|01/31/2024 05:29:21 PM
|FR0004036036
|49.00
|EURO
|22
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|01/31/2024 05:29:21 PM
|FR0004036036
|49.00
|EURO
|163
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|01/31/2024 05:29:28 PM
|FR0004036036
|49.00
|EURO
|27
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|01/31/2024 05:29:36 PM
|FR0004036036
|49.00
|EURO
|60
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|01/31/2024 05:29:47 PM
|FR0004036036
|49.00
|EURO
|3
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|01/31/2024 05:29:50 PM
|FR0004036036
|49.00
|EURO
|14
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
