WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its first-quarter results, AECOM (ACM) lifted its guidance for the full year.The company now expects organic net service revenue growth of 5% to 8%, adjusted EBITDA of between $1,175 million and $1,210 million, and adjusted EPS of between $5.05 and $5.20.Previously, the company expected organic net service revenue growth of 5% to 8%, adjusted EBITDA of between $1,170 million and $1,210 million and adjusted EPS of between $5.00 and $5.20.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX