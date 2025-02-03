WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equity Residential (EQR) Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $418.8 million or $1.10 per share, compared to $310.9 million or $0.82 per share last year.FFO available to common shares and units was $379.5 million or $0.97 per share, compared to $391.2 million or $1.00 per share last year.Normalized FFO per share for the quarter was $1.00, the same as last year.Revenues for the quarter were $766.8 million, compared to $727.5 million last year last year.Looking forward to the full year 2025, the company expects EPS of $3.00 to $3.10, FFO per share of $3.87 to $3.97 and Normalized FFO per share of $3.90 to $4.00.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX