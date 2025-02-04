WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Rentals, Inc. (URI) announced that it has withdrawn and refiled its Premerger Notification and Report Form under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (HSR Act) in relation to its pending acquisition of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES).On January 28, 2025, United Rentals, through its wholly owned subsidiary UR Merger Sub VII Corporation, commenced a cash tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of H&E common stock for $92.00 per share, net to the holder in cash, without interest, less any applicable tax withholding, and subject to the terms of the Offer to Purchase dated January 28, 2025.The decision to withdraw and refile the Premerger Notification and Report Form, originally filed on January 16, 2025, is to allow the FTC additional time to review the acquisition, considering the abbreviated 15-day review period for cash tender offers. The refiling restarts the 15-day waiting period under the HSR Act, now set to expire at 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on February 18, 2025.The Go-Shop Period remains unchanged, ending on February 17, 2025. The Expiration Date also remains unchanged, ending on February 25, 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX