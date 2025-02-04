PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Publicis Groupe SA (PGPEF.PK) reported earnings for its full year that increased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings came in at EUR1.660 billion, or EUR6.55 per share. This compares with EUR1.312 billion, or EUR5.17 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 6.6% to EUR13.965 billion from EUR13.099 billion last year.Publicis Groupe SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: EUR1.660 Bln. vs. EUR1.312 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR6.55 vs. EUR5.17 last year. -Revenue: EUR13.965 Bln vs. EUR13.099 Bln last year.For the full year, the Group posted a headline income of EUR 1.851 billion, or EUR 7.30 per share, higher than EUR 1.767 billion, or EUR 6.96 per share, recorded for the prior year.For the full year, the company has proposed a dividend of EUR 3.60 per share, up 5.9 percent from last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX