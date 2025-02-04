Oscillate Plc - OPERATIONAL UPDATE

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 04

Oscillate PLC

("Oscillate" or the "Company")

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

The Board of Directors of Oscillate Plc (AquisTicker: MUSH) the Aquis-traded international hydrogen exploration company with focus on North America is pleased to provide shareholders with an operational update on its activities in Minnesota.

The exploration acreage is located in the Animikie Basin in northern Minnesota and spans over an area of approximately 60,000 acres.

Since the granting of the initial option Oscillate PLC has undertaken the following:

Made significant progress in gathering and reviewing geological and geophysical data over the area. On-going acquisition of land access rights from the various surface rights owners. Acquired soil gas sensing equipment that has subsequently been deployed in the field. Oscillate will utilize shallow soil gas sampling technology to evaluate the area in order to determine the hydrogen potential and to identify areas for future evaluation. The objective is to conduct a regional reconnaissance evaluation to define both background and anomalous area of naturally occurring hydrogen.

While progress has been challenging with very low temperatures in the field at this time of year, a comprehensive set of early-stage data has been evaluated and the encouraging results of the presence of hydrogen obtained to-date is a rewarding start to the field campaign.

We are now proceeding to revisit and re-sample the areas and prioritize targets where the highest indications of hydrogen have been seen. This is necessary because the presence of naturally occurring hydrogen varies at the time of sampling in addition to several other elements.

Global Positioning System (GPS) instruments are being used by the soil gas field crew to accurately locate the sampling sites.

As soon as a comprehensive set of results have been obtained and verified we will collect a gas sample. Initially we will run a gas composition analysis using Gas Chromatography. Based on the result of the GC analysis and assuming there is sufficient volume of hydrogen available we will run isotope analysis. This analysis will be targeting the source of the gas - either from bacteria or deeper geological processes (water rock interactions due to iron oxidation). We will also look at the levels of hydrogen dissolved in the local groundwater.

We are currently in discussion with local academic groups who are also working on the subject of natural hydrogen and interaction with these groups to assist in our understanding of the hydrogen system of the basin have been extremely encouraging.

Robin Birchall CEO of Oscillate PLC commented "I am pleased with the first phase of work which shows that the licences we hold are prospective for Hydrogen exploration. We will continue our sampling while analysing the results of the initial sample collection. I am encouraged that already we have positive results even though we have only worked on a small portion of our acreage, initially 100km2 block. We have seen occurring hydrogen detected which has repeated in a pre and post purge data sets and also some spikes in detection. These results are what we had hoped for and it leaves me encouraged for the rest of our programme. While this first phase of work has been small by geological area, we are now going to start to increase our field activities. With the Christmas and New Year behind us, we embark in 2025 appropriately funded, with a comprehensive plan and further works to be able to communicate and visualize our findings in the near term. I am very happy with our work to date and thank the in-field teams in Minnesota for the work they have completed against the odds with severe weather conditions.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

