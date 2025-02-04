Addtech AB: Interim Report Q3 1 April - 31 December 2024

Third quarter (1 October - 31 December 2024)

Net sales increased by 11 percent and amounted to SEK 5,481 million (4,960).

increased by 11 percent and amounted to SEK 5,481 million (4,960). Operating profit before amortisation of intangible non-current assets (EBITA) increased by 17 percent and amounted to SEK 790 million (674) corresponding to an EBITA margin of 14.4 percent (13.6).

increased by 17 percent and amounted to SEK 790 million (674) corresponding to an EBITA margin of 14.4 percent (13.6). Operating profit increased by 17 percent and amounted to SEK 661 million (564) corresponding to an operating margin of 12.1 percent (11.4).

increased by 17 percent and amounted to SEK 661 million (564) corresponding to an operating margin of 12.1 percent (11.4). Profit after tax increased by 14 percent and amounted to SEK 456 million (401) and earnings per share before/after dilution amounted to SEK 1.65 (1.45).

Period (1 April - 31 December 2024)

Net sales increased by 7 percent and amounted to SEK 16,046 million (14,928).

increased by 7 percent and amounted to SEK 16,046 million (14,928). Operating profit before amortisation of intangible non-current assets (EBITA) increased by 14 percent and amounted to SEK 2,385 million (2,097) corresponding to an EBITA margin of 14.9 percent (14.0).

increased by 14 percent and amounted to SEK 2,385 million (2,097) corresponding to an EBITA margin of 14.9 percent (14.0). Operating profit increased by 13 percent and amounted to SEK 2,014 million (1,777) corresponding to an operating margin of 12.6 percent (11.9).

increased by 13 percent and amounted to SEK 2,014 million (1,777) corresponding to an operating margin of 12.6 percent (11.9). Profit after tax increased by 13 percent and amounted to SEK 1,397 million (1,240) and earnings per share before/after dilution amounted to SEK 5.05 (4.45). For the latest twelve month period earnings per share before/after dilution amounted to SEK 6.65 (6.10).

increased by 13 percent and amounted to SEK 1,397 million (1,240) and amounted to SEK 5.05 (4.45). For the latest twelve month period earnings per share before/after dilution amounted to SEK 6.65 (6.10). Return on working capital (P/WC) amounted to 74 percent (68).

amounted to 74 percent (68). Return on equity amounted to 28 percent (29) and the equity ratio amounted to 38 percent (38).

amounted to 28 percent (29) and the amounted to 38 percent (38). Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 1,848 million (1,894). For the latest twelve month period, cash flow per share from operating activities amounted to SEK 9.35 (10.05).

amounted to SEK 1,848 million (1,894). For the latest twelve month period, amounted to SEK 9.35 (10.05). Since the start of the financial year eleven acquisitions have been completed, with total annual sales of about SEK 1,450 million.

CEO's comments

Overall, activity was at a high level during the quarter and, despite calendar effects and hesitancy in certain customer segments, total sales increased by 11 percent, 3 percent of which was organic. Profit (EBITA) increased by 17 percent to SEK 790 million with a strengthened margin of 14.4 percent (13.6). Our strong cash flow allows for a high pace of acquisition and we acquired three new companies during the quarter and another one after the end of the period. It is with great pride that I can conclude that our business model and unique culture, based on entrepreneurship and decentralised responsibility, continues to generate profitable growth, even in a challenging market.

For the full CEO comment, please see the Interim Report.

Stockholm, 4 February 2025

This information is information that Addtech AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 8.15 a.m. CET on 4 February 2025.

A phone conference and webcast will be arranged in relation to the report, at 10.00 a.m.

For participation in the conference:

Phone: Register on the link https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=5007826

Webcast: https://addtech.events.inderes.com/q3-report-2024

For further information, please contact:

Niklas Stenberg, President and CEO, +46 8 470 49 00

Malin Enarson, CFO, +46 705 979 473

Addtech in brief

Addtech is a technical solutions group that provides technological and economic value added in the link between manufacturers and customers. Addtech operates in selected niches in the market for advanced technology products and solutions. Its customers primarily operate in the manufacturing industry and infrastructure. Addtech has about 4,000 employees in more than 150 subsidiaries that operate under their own brands. The Group has annual sales of more than SEK 20 billion. Addtech is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.