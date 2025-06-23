Stockholm, June 23, 2025 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Stockholm 30 Index, (Nasdaq Stockholm: OMXS30), which will become effective at market open on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

The following securities will be added to the lndex: Addtech AB ser. B (ADDT B), Epiroc AB ser. A (EPI A), EQT AB (EQT), Industrivärden, AB ser. C (INDU C), Lifco AB ser. B (LIFCO B), Skanska AB ser. B (SKA B).

The OMX Stockholm 30 Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Stockholm AB. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in January and July.

As a result of the semi-annual review, the following securities will be removed from the Index: Atlas Copco AB ser. B (ATCO B), Electrolux, AB ser. B (ELUX B), Getinge AB ser. B (GETI B), Kinnevik AB ser. B (KINV B), Samhällsbyggnadsbo. i Norden AB ser. B (SBB B), Sinch AB (SINCH).

For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch.

For more information, please refer to the OMX Stockholm 30 Index Methodology.



