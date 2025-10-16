Industrivärden, AB: Interim Report January, 1 - September 30, 2025

Net asset value on September 30, 2025, was SEK 173.0 bn, or SEK 401 per share. During the first nine months of the year, net asset value increased by 8%, corresponding to SEK 31 per share.

The total return for the period was 10% for the Class A shares, as well as for the Class C shares, compared with 6% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange's total return index (SIXRX).

During the first nine months, shares were purchased for a total of SEK 3.4 bn, of which SEK 0.8 bn in SCA, SEK 0.8 bn in Sandvik, SEK 0.8 bn in Volvo, SEK 0.7 bn in Essity, SEK 0.2 bn in Handelsbanken and SEK 0.1 bn in Alleima.



2025 2024 2024 Sept 30 Sept 30 Dec 31 Net asset value, SEK mn 173 045 162 766 159 590 Net asset value per share, SEK 401 377 370 Share price, Industrivärden C, SEK 372.90 373.30 349.10 Debt-equities ratio 3% 4% 4%









2025 2024 2024 Jan - Sept Jan - Sept Jan - Dec Earnings per share, SEK 39.32 36.68 29.30 Dividend income, SEK mn 9 532 8 467 8 585 Dividend paid, SEK mn 3 563 3 347 3 347 Equities portfolio: Purchases, SEK mn 3 448 3 750 4 566 Sales, SEK mn - - -

This information is such that AB Industrivärden is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, Sverker Sivall (+46-8-666 64 19, ssl@industrivarden.se), at 10:00 a.m. CEST on October 16, 2025.

AB Industrivärden (publ), Box 5403, SE-114 84 Stockholm, Sweden, +46-8-666 64 00, www.industrivarden.net, info@industrivarden.se