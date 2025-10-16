Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Jetzt folgt der nächste Coup - CiTech mit Lettland jetzt auf Europas Verteidigungsbühne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 886939 | ISIN: SE0000190126 | Ticker-Symbol: IDVA
Tradegate
15.10.25 | 09:31
34,980 Euro
-0,06 % -0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INDUSTRIVAERDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INDUSTRIVAERDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,04035,12010:59
35,06035,08010:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.10.2025 10:00 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Industrivärden, AB: Interim Report January, 1 - September 30, 2025

  • Net asset value on September 30, 2025, was SEK 173.0 bn, or SEK 401 per share. During the first nine months of the year, net asset value increased by 8%, corresponding to SEK 31 per share.
  • The total return for the period was 10% for the Class A shares, as well as for the Class C shares, compared with 6% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange's total return index (SIXRX).
  • During the first nine months, shares were purchased for a total of SEK 3.4 bn, of which SEK 0.8 bn in SCA, SEK 0.8 bn in Sandvik, SEK 0.8 bn in Volvo, SEK 0.7 bn in Essity, SEK 0.2 bn in Handelsbanken and SEK 0.1 bn in Alleima.

202520242024
Sept 30Sept 30Dec 31
Net asset value, SEK mn173 045162 766159 590
Net asset value per share, SEK401377370
Share price, Industrivärden C, SEK372.90373.30349.10
Debt-equities ratio3%4%4%





202520242024
Jan - SeptJan - SeptJan - Dec
Earnings per share, SEK39.3236.6829.30
Dividend income, SEK mn9 5328 4678 585
Dividend paid, SEK mn3 5633 3473 347
Equities portfolio:
Purchases, SEK mn3 4483 7504 566
Sales, SEK mn---

This information is such that AB Industrivärden is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, Sverker Sivall (+46-8-666 64 19, ssl@industrivarden.se), at 10:00 a.m. CEST on October 16, 2025.

AB Industrivärden (publ), Box 5403, SE-114 84 Stockholm, Sweden, +46-8-666 64 00, www.industrivarden.net, info@industrivarden.se

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.