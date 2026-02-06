Anzeige
Freitag, 06.02.2026
Kupfer im Fokus: Warum US-Projekte jetzt neu gelesen werden
WKN: 886939 | ISIN: SE0000190126 | Ticker-Symbol: IDVA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.02.2026 15:00 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Industrivärden, AB: Year-End Report, January 1 - December 31, 2025

  • Net asset value on December 31, 2025, was SEK 191.6 bn, or SEK 444 per share. During the year, net asset value increased by 20%, corresponding to SEK 74 per share. On February 5, 2026, net asset value was SEK 503 per share.
  • The total return for the year was 22% for the Class A shares, as well as for the Class C shares, compared with 13% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange's total return index (SIXRX).
  • During the year, shares were purchased for a total of SEK 4.6 bn, of which SEK 1.3 bn in Volvo, SEK 1.2 bn in Essity, SEK 1.0 bn in SCA, SEK 0.8 bn in Sandvik, SEK 0,2 bn in Handelsbanken and SEK 0.1 bn in Alleima.
  • The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 8.75 per share (8.25).

20252024
Dec 31Dec 31
Net asset value, SEK mn191,553159,590
Net asset value per share, SEK444370
Share price, Industrivärden C, SEK415.00349.10
Debt-equities ratio3%4%




20252024
Jan - DecJan - Dec
Earnings per share, SEK81.9729.30
Dividend income, SEK mn9,5328,585
Dividend paid, SEK mn3,5633,347
Equities portfolio:
Purchases, SEK mn4,6504,566
Sales, SEK mn--

This information is such that AB Industrivärden is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, Sverker Sivall (+46-8-666 64 19, ssl@industrivarden.se), at 3:00 p.m. CET on February 6, 2026.

AB Industrivärden (publ), Box 5403, SE-114 84 Stockholm, Sweden, +46-8-666 64 00, www.industrivarden.net, info@industrivarden.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
