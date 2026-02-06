Industrivärden, AB: Year-End Report, January 1 - December 31, 2025

Net asset value on December 31, 2025, was SEK 191.6 bn, or SEK 444 per share. During the year, net asset value increased by 20%, corresponding to SEK 74 per share. On February 5, 2026, net asset value was SEK 503 per share.

The total return for the year was 22% for the Class A shares, as well as for the Class C shares, compared with 13% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange's total return index (SIXRX).

During the year, shares were purchased for a total of SEK 4.6 bn, of which SEK 1.3 bn in Volvo, SEK 1.2 bn in Essity, SEK 1.0 bn in SCA, SEK 0.8 bn in Sandvik, SEK 0,2 bn in Handelsbanken and SEK 0.1 bn in Alleima.

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 8.75 per share (8.25).



2025 2024 Dec 31 Dec 31 Net asset value, SEK mn 191,553 159,590 Net asset value per share, SEK 444 370 Share price, Industrivärden C, SEK 415.00 349.10 Debt-equities ratio 3% 4%







2025 2024 Jan - Dec Jan - Dec Earnings per share, SEK 81.97 29.30 Dividend income, SEK mn 9,532 8,585 Dividend paid, SEK mn 3,563 3,347 Equities portfolio: Purchases, SEK mn 4,650 4,566 Sales, SEK mn - -

