Industrivärden, AB: Interim Report, January 1 - June 30, 2025

Net asset value on June 30, 2025, was SEK 165.6 bn, or SEK 384 per share. During the first six months of the year, net asset value increased by 4%, corresponding to SEK 14 per share.

The total return for the period was 1% for the Class A shares and 0% for the Class C shares, compared with 2% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange's total return index (SIXRX).

During the first six months, shares were purchased for a total of SEK 2.4 bn, of which SEK 0.8 bn in Sandvik, SEK 0.5 bn in SCA, SEK 0.5 bn in Essity, SEK 0.4 bn in Volvo and SEK 0.2 bn in Handelsbanken.





2025 2024 2024 June 30 June 30 Dec 31 Net asset value, SEK mn 165 635 156 047 159 590 Net asset value per share, SEK 384 361 370 Share price, Industrivärden C, SEK 341.70 357.60 349.10 Debt-equities ratio 2% 3% 4%









2025 2024 2024 SEK mn Jan - June Jan - June Jan - Dec Earnings per share, SEK 22.23 21.16 29.30 Dividend income 9 408 8 467 8 585 Dividend paid 3 563 3 347 3 347 Equities portfolio: Purchases 2 416 2 122 4 566 Sales - - -





This information is such that AB Industrivärden is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability (+46-8-666 64 19, ssl@industrivarden.se), at 9:30 a.m. CEST on July 8, 2025.

AB Industrivärden (publ), Box 5403, SE-114 84 Stockholm, Sweden, +46-8-666 64 00, www.industrivarden.net, info@industrivarden.se