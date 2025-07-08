Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.07.2025
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
WKN: 886939 | ISIN: SE0000190126 | Ticker-Symbol: IDVA
Tradegate
07.07.25 | 09:31
31,000 Euro
-0,45 % -0,140
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INDUSTRIVAERDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INDUSTRIVAERDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,34031,42010:28
31,38031,38010:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.07.2025 09:30 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Industrivärden, AB: Interim Report, January 1 - June 30, 2025

  • Net asset value on June 30, 2025, was SEK 165.6 bn, or SEK 384 per share. During the first six months of the year, net asset value increased by 4%, corresponding to SEK 14 per share.
  • The total return for the period was 1% for the Class A shares and 0% for the Class C shares, compared with 2% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange's total return index (SIXRX).
  • During the first six months, shares were purchased for a total of SEK 2.4 bn, of which SEK 0.8 bn in Sandvik, SEK 0.5 bn in SCA, SEK 0.5 bn in Essity, SEK 0.4 bn in Volvo and SEK 0.2 bn in Handelsbanken.

202520242024
June 30June 30Dec 31
Net asset value, SEK mn165 635156 047159 590
Net asset value per share, SEK384361370
Share price, Industrivärden C, SEK341.70357.60349.10
Debt-equities ratio2%3%4%





202520242024
SEK mnJan - JuneJan - JuneJan - Dec
Earnings per share, SEK22.2321.1629.30
Dividend income9 4088 4678 585
Dividend paid3 5633 3473 347
Equities portfolio:
Purchases2 4162 1224 566
Sales---



This information is such that AB Industrivärden is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability (+46-8-666 64 19, ssl@industrivarden.se), at 9:30 a.m. CEST on July 8, 2025.

AB Industrivärden (publ), Box 5403, SE-114 84 Stockholm, Sweden, +46-8-666 64 00, www.industrivarden.net, info@industrivarden.se

