Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QEPD | ISIN: SE0014781795 | Ticker-Symbol: AZZ2
Frankfurt
15.07.25 | 08:06
28,220 Euro
-2,76 % -0,800
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ADDTECH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADDTECH AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,76030,86011:33
30,72030,84011:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.07.2025 08:15 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Addtech AB: Interim report Q1 1 April - 30 June 2025

First quarter (1 April - 30 June 2025)

  • Net sales increased by 7 percent and amounted to SEK 5,839 million (5,438).
  • Operating profit before amortisation of intangible non-current assets (EBITA) increased by 11 percent and amounted to SEK 922 million (831) corresponding to an EBITA margin of 15.8 percent (15.3).
  • Operating profit increased by 10 percent and amounted to SEK 786 million (713) corresponding to an operating margin of 13.5 percent (13.1).
  • Profit after tax increased by 13 percent and amounted to SEK 562 million (495) and earnings per share before/after dilution amounted to SEK 2.00 (1.80). For the latest twelve month period earnings per share before/after dilution amounted to SEK 7.20 (6.45).
  • Return on working capital (P/WC) amounted to 77 percent (71).
  • Return on equity amounted to 29 percent (28) and the equity ratio amounted to 41 percent (39).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 477 million (602). For the latest twelve month period, cash flow per share from operating activities amounted to SEK 9.60 (9.75).
  • Since the start of the financial year, two acquisitions have been completed, with total annual sales of about SEK 330 million.

CEO's comments
We started the financial year with a high level of activity and continued profitable growth. With clear variations between different parts of the operations, sales grew by 7 percent, of which 1 percent was organic. Exchange rate fluctuations had a negative impact of 4 percent on net sales. EBITA increased by 11 percent to SEK 922 million (831), corresponding to a stronger margin of 15.8 percent (15.3). P/WC rose to 77 percent (71) and we welcomed two new companies with strong positions in attractive niches to the Group. Overall, a good first quarter where our well-diversified operations and attractive business model continue to show strength.

For the full CEO comment, please see the Interim Report.

Stockholm July 15, 2025

This information is information that Addtech AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 8.15 a.m CET on 15 July 2025.

A phone conference and webcast will be arranged in relation to the report, at 10.00 a.m.

For participation in the conference:
Phone: Register on the link https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=5002158
Webcast: https://addtech.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2025

For further information, please contact:
Niklas Stenberg, President and CEO, +46 8 470 49 00
Malin Enarson, CFO, +46 705 979 473

Addtech in brief
Addtech is a technical solutions group that provides technological and economic value added in the link between manufacturers and customers. Addtech operates in selected niches in the market for advanced technology products and solutions. Its customers primarily operate in the manufacturing industry and infrastructure. Addtech has about 4,500 employees in more than 150 subsidiaries that operate under their own brands. The Group has annual sales of about SEK 22 billion. Addtech is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.