Addtech AB: Interim report Q1 1 April - 30 June 2025

First quarter (1 April - 30 June 2025)

Net sales increased by 7 percent and amounted to SEK 5,839 million (5,438).

Operating profit before amortisation of intangible non-current assets (EBITA) increased by 11 percent and amounted to SEK 922 million (831) corresponding to an EBITA margin of 15.8 percent (15.3).

Operating profit increased by 10 percent and amounted to SEK 786 million (713) corresponding to an operating margin of 13.5 percent (13.1).

Profit after tax increased by 13 percent and amounted to SEK 562 million (495) and earnings per share before/after dilution amounted to SEK 2.00 (1.80). For the latest twelve month period earnings per share before/after dilution amounted to SEK 7.20 (6.45).

Return on working capital (P/WC) amounted to 77 percent (71).

Return on equity amounted to 29 percent (28) and the equity ratio amounted to 41 percent (39).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 477 million (602). For the latest twelve month period, cash flow per share from operating activities amounted to SEK 9.60 (9.75).

Since the start of the financial year, two acquisitions have been completed, with total annual sales of about SEK 330 million.

CEO's comments

We started the financial year with a high level of activity and continued profitable growth. With clear variations between different parts of the operations, sales grew by 7 percent, of which 1 percent was organic. Exchange rate fluctuations had a negative impact of 4 percent on net sales. EBITA increased by 11 percent to SEK 922 million (831), corresponding to a stronger margin of 15.8 percent (15.3). P/WC rose to 77 percent (71) and we welcomed two new companies with strong positions in attractive niches to the Group. Overall, a good first quarter where our well-diversified operations and attractive business model continue to show strength.

For the full CEO comment, please see the Interim Report.

Stockholm July 15, 2025

Addtech in brief

Addtech is a technical solutions group that provides technological and economic value added in the link between manufacturers and customers. Addtech operates in selected niches in the market for advanced technology products and solutions. Its customers primarily operate in the manufacturing industry and infrastructure. Addtech has about 4,500 employees in more than 150 subsidiaries that operate under their own brands. The Group has annual sales of about SEK 22 billion. Addtech is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.